Tommy Lloyd will have to wait to see packed McKale Center

Bad timing hasn’t helped either. In the first game since the Wildcats jumped into the AP Top 25 poll following big wins over Wichita State and Michigan, Arizona tipped off against low-major Sacramento State last Saturday … moments after the UA football team finished up the Territorial Cup football game at ASU.

Arizona announced 11,733 fans for that game, its smallest crowd of the season so far.

Then there’s the cloud that has affected everyone over the past two years: The pandemic, which resulted in fans being prohibited from McKale Center last season and may be keeping some away by choice so far this season.

Athletic director Dave Heeke said in October that the program still had a 95% renewal rate for season tickets, though he acknowledged that some fans were “choosing not to come back because of the pandemic right now.”

Since then, UA has announced average crowds of 12,019 fans over their four regular-season home games, but the in-seat averages have appeared closer to 10,000, with empty seats dotting the lower sections and in swaths throughout the upper sections.

Whatever the exact numbers, Lloyd indicated it’s a different feel than he’s experienced at McKale Center in the past.