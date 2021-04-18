Tommy Lloyd's clean background a big plus, even if it won't help much in UA's infractions case

“Often, a corrective measure cited by schools is the replacement of the coach under whose regime alleged violations occurred,” Brown said, “with a new coach who has a long-term, clean NCAA compliance record.”

Then there’s the fact that it will be Lloyd, not Miller, who ultimately sits down with the IARP to answer questions.

Brown said it is customary on the standard NCAA resolution track to have the current head coach speak at a final hearing, and that he expected the same would be the case within the IARP, a newly created process that involves attorneys and investigators who are mostly outside NCAA sports.

Having Lloyd present “will preclude the IARP from being able to ask questions about why UA hired a coach without a clean compliance record,” Brown said. Also “it will allow coach Lloyd to credibly answer questions from the IARP in a way that emphasizes his, and UA’s, commitment to compliance.”

Whether all that’s enough for Arizona to avoid more postseason bans on top of the one Arizona self-imposed last season may not be likely — if the IARP was going to go in that direction anyway.