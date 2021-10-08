Tommy Lloyd's new Arizona Wildcats system an adjustment for staffers as much as players

Robinson and Fois were the last ones to show up, Fois because he is an Italian citizen whose work visa needed transferring after the Suns' long postseason run, and Robinson because he wasn’t hired until Jason Terry left to become a G League head coach last month.

Most of the Wildcats’ new players showed up in the first month or two after Lloyd was hired in mid-April, giving them a chance to acclimate over the summer, while Fois already knows the system that will be in place because he worked with Lloyd at Gonzaga.

That means Robinson may have had the most to catch up on, even though he's a veteran coach who said he's been a friend of Lloyd's for about 15 years.

“It’s all a learning process for everybody,” Robinson said, “and, you know, this is what we do. This is putting together a team … whether it's 15 new guys or it's six new guys, or it's one new guy. That's one of the many challenges you have as a coach is to put your team together and how they want to play and how you can get them to play the way you want to play.”