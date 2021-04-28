Tommy Lloyd's new support staff comes with strong Gonzaga ties

“He was a great asset to the program at Gonzaga and I’m thrilled he is joining our staff here at Arizona,” Lloyd said of Benson in a statement. “He has a wide range of experience and is from the state of Arizona so it’s great that he is able to come back home and help our program.”

Nakagawa was a graduate assistant at Gonzaga for two seasons before spending the last three as the Zags’ video coordinator. He is a 2016 graduate of Long Beach State, where he served as a manager and graduate assistant under head coach Dan Monson, the former Gonzaga head coach.

“Ken was an integral part of the Gonzaga program the last five seasons,” Lloyd said. “He works as hard as anyone in our program and I’m happy to have him with us in Tucson.”

Bakamus was a walk-on player at Gonzaga who graduated in 2017 and spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at Baylor.

Not surprisingly, Bakamus expressed mixed emotions over facing the Zags in the championship game last season.

“It’s unique. It’s weird. It feels right, but not right in a sense,” Bakamus told KREM. “I just have so much love for Gonzaga. I obviously wouldn’t be where I’m at today without my experiences there and my coaches there and my teammates there. I’ve just been blessed.”