Tommy Lloyd's to-do list grows with Kerr Kriisa's decision to enter transfer portal

Less than an hour before Arizona officially named Tommy Lloyd its new men’s basketball coach Wednesday, his to-do list was already forming.

UA freshman guard Kerr Kriisa said he would enter the transfer portal, according to a tweet from ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony, after showing promise for the Wildcats late last season.

“I’m hoping to hear what my options are, but I’m still open to returning to Arizona depending on how things shake out,” Kriisa told Givony.

While Kriisa and several other current UA players have not returned messages from the Star since Arizona fired Sean Miller as coach on April 7, there are signs that nearly all of them will have to be re-recruited by Lloyd in some form.

Perhaps most notably, freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin removed all pictures and highlights of him in a UA uniform from his Instagram page except for his profile picture.

The description he listed under his profile name says “athlete.”

A third freshman starter last season, forward Azuolas Tubelis, has not addressed his status but expressed appreciation for his former coach after the firing.

“Best coach there is,” Tubelis tweeted. “Thank you.”