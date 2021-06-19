Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats a natural fit for UA commit Dylan Anderson

GLENDALE — Of all the things Arizona commit Dylan Anderson has been dealing with this spring, picking a future college might have been the easiest.

Especially once Tommy Lloyd took over the Wildcats in April. Until that point a lean for Gonzaga in large part because of Lloyd’s work as a Zags assistant, the Gilbert Perry 7-footer said he had already assured Lloyd he would play for him should he get the Arizona job.

So once Lloyd did, Anderson slipped the official word to UA special assistant TJ Benson, posted an announcement on Twitter — and at some point actually got around to talking with Lloyd.

“He called me after I committed,” Anderson said. “I was mainly talking to TJ about it.”

Less than two months later, Anderson and Lloyd met in person during an unofficial visit to the Arizona campus.

It was similarly undramatic.

“It was mainly for my mom, just to see the campus because she didn’t go with us in eighth grade,” Anderson said, referring to a 2018 visit with then-UA coach Sean Miller.

Asked if Lloyd did anything during that visit that jumped out at him, Anderson answered, simply, well, no.