Tonight's Arizona-UCLA game will be just like old times, but with a pandemic-era twist

But even with all that said, neither Cronin and Lloyd were making too much about this one game. Both indicated that Tuesday’s game is really just one data point in a season full of them.

“I don’t think the game will affect the outlook for either team,” Lloyd said.

UA super senior point guard Justin Kier, a newcomer to the Pac-12 but a veteran college player who spent last season in the SEC, also downplayed the significance of Tuesday’s game.

“If you look too deep into these games, that’s where you go out and try to do things that you’re not supposed to do and you kind of feel that tension,” Kier said. “We’re not going to change up anything or ask a guy to do more. We’re gonna all put it together and win together.”

Still, a win at UCLA unquestionably will boost the Wildcats’ chances of winning the Pac-12 and picking up a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. And in the short term, it could help the Wildcats make an argument for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, after they remained at No. 3 on Monday while Auburn leapfrogged Gonzaga into the top spot.