Top prospect Shaedon Sharpe picks Kentucky over Arizona, G League

“Always noted for his NBA prototype frame and highlight-reel-caliber dunks and blocks, Sharpe ramped up his aggressiveness substantially the past few months, while showing significant improvement as a passer, creator and shooter in the half-court,” Givony wrote.

Sharpe told ESPN the difference was that Uplay Canada put him in a position to make plays and showcase himself on the EYBL circuit, which concludes in the Peach Jam.

While Sharpe is ranked No. 6 in 247Sports.com rankings, Hoop Seen and On3 have also moved him into the No. 1 spot for the class of 2022.

“He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever covered,” tweeted Justin Young, analyst and editor of Hoop Seen. “What a year it’s been for him.”

On July 28, Sharpe posted a top 10 of Kentucky, Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma State, USC, Texas and ASU. Ten days later, he announced a top five of Arizona, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Kansas and the G League.

Sharpe then opted to make final visits only to Arizona and Kentucky while meeting with G League officials virtually.

Sharpe is one of only four players the Wildcats had offered scholarships to in the class of 2022, along with guard Jaden Bradley of Rochester, New York, and IMG Academy; Collin Chandler of Farmington, Utah; and Gilbert Perry High School forward Dylan Anderson, who committed to UA in April.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.