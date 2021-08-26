Top-rated Class of 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe narrows choices, will visit Arizona this weekend

After playing his way to the top of multiple 2022 player rankings this summer, Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe will visit Arizona this weekend.

A 6-foot-5-inch guard from London, Ontario, who now plays for Glendale Dream City, Sharpe is expected to choose Kentucky over Arizona and the G League. But the fact that he’s taking an official visit to Arizona this weekend, while cancelling planned visits to Kansas and Oklahoma State, is a sign he still has significant interest in the Tucson-based Wildcats.

In an Aug. 8 story posted to ESPN’s website, Sharpe said he would make a decision in consultation with Dwayne Washington, the director of his travel club, Uplay Canada, shortly after finishing his visits.

"I'm 100% open to all options right now," Sharpe told ESPN. "I want to see what all of them have to offer. I need to learn more about the G League in terms of what their offer is and which other players will be on the team to decide whether that's something I want to do. People have been penciling me in with Kentucky, and I'm honestly not sure where that's coming from.