Top scorer Cate Reese talks about the Wildcats' No. 6 ranking and what's working ahead of Sunday's game

Ask UA forward Cate Reese about a hot streak or a big game, and she immediately starts talking about her teammates.
It's been this way since the start of her college career.
“I don’t necessarily need everyone to be like, ‘Cate, Cate, Cate Congrats!,’" Reese said a few years ago. “If we can get the win and I do my best in the game ... I don’t care of someone else is going to score the same or more. If we win the game, that’s the main goal.”
The Wildcats have been doing plenty of winning this season. On Sunday, sixth-ranked Arizona (8-0) will put its undefeated season on the line when it hosts New Mexico (8-3) at 1 p.m.
The Wildcats will play without sophomore forward Lauren Ware, who dislocated her knee 27 seconds into in Thursday night’s game against North Dakota State.
Reese and the other forwards will need to step up to replace Ware’s 7.3 points-per-game production and her 17 blocks. The team will look different with Ariyah Copeland in the lineup. The grad transfer has a strong basketball IQ and is what UA coach Adia Barnes calls “a walking bucket.” She scored 13 points over 22 minutes Thursday night after Ware left the game.
For Reese, the Wildcats' leading scorer with 13.6 points per game and the MVP of last month's Paradise Jam, it will be more of the same.
The Star talked to Reese about why she's playing freer this season, what to expect the rest of the way and how she's navigating the NCAA's new name, image and likeness rules:
What does the No. 6 ranking mean for the program?
A: “I think it's a big deal. I think a lot of people underestimated us this season. I think just jumping from where we were the beginning, even now is just it just proving that we should have been there in the beginning.”
Do you feel more pressure this season?
A: “I think that there's definitely some more added pressure. But I mean, at the end of the day, we all have to perform. I think just me being consistent is the main thing for me right now — just continuing to do that.”
While you are playing more aggressive this season, you also seem to be playing freer. What do you think is going into that? And why do you think it’s so noticeable?
A: “In our system, (UA) coach Adia (Barnes) definitely just trust us to be able to make the right decision. A lot of our plays are read so I think that that kind of plays a lot into it. … Obviously, Aari (McDonald), our main leading scorer being gone, I think a lot more people have to step up. I think that that just kind of gives me a little bit more freedom to do whatever and for my teammates to find me.”
Barnes always talks about getting 1% better every day. What is your 1% right now?
A: "Working on free throws and getting 10 out of 10 before I leave the floor, just because we haven’t been great at consistently making free throws. I think our percentage is under 70%, which isn’t good. And it’s really bad for us. We're definitely making that more of a focus in pressure situations.”
Do you set goals before every game?
A: “We normally just set goals with our position coach and then we set a team goal. But I just try to go out there and do the best I can. I don't really try to put any pressure on how well I should do or not do.”
As the season progresses, what else will we see from you?
A: “I am definitely trying to be more consistent with my 3, just driving more. I think I’ve improved a lot overall. My defense has gotten better. I think guarding more of a guard, being able to do that, which I haven’t be able to do as well in the past.”
Are you looking into any NIL opportunities?
A: “I haven't really looked too much into that yet, honestly. I’m just trying to get my school stuff done especially because it's the end of the semester, but I just really haven't put a huge focus on that yet. Maybe after the season, depending on how it goes. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a lot of NIL deals after the season."