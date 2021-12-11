Top scorer Cate Reese talks about the Wildcats' No. 6 ranking and what's working ahead of Sunday's game

Barnes always talks about getting 1% better every day. What is your 1% right now?

A: "Working on free throws and getting 10 out of 10 before I leave the floor, just because we haven’t been great at consistently making free throws. I think our percentage is under 70%, which isn’t good. And it’s really bad for us. We're definitely making that more of a focus in pressure situations.”

Do you set goals before every game?

A: “We normally just set goals with our position coach and then we set a team goal. But I just try to go out there and do the best I can. I don't really try to put any pressure on how well I should do or not do.”

As the season progresses, what else will we see from you?

A: “I am definitely trying to be more consistent with my 3, just driving more. I think I’ve improved a lot overall. My defense has gotten better. I think guarding more of a guard, being able to do that, which I haven’t be able to do as well in the past.”

Are you looking into any NIL opportunities?

A: “I haven't really looked too much into that yet, honestly. I’m just trying to get my school stuff done especially because it's the end of the semester, but I just really haven't put a huge focus on that yet. Maybe after the season, depending on how it goes. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a lot of NIL deals after the season."