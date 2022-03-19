Top-seeded Cats plan to be in 'attack mode' vs. TCU's aggressive defense

UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said Stanford probably compares most to TCU defensively but both he and Lloyd noted that nobody really ran the same scheme in the Pac-12.

Tennessee, meanwhile, jumped on UA to take a 13-point halftime lead on Dec. 22 and prompted the Wildcats to take nearly half of their field goals from 3-point range in what became a 77-73 loss for UA.

Arizona also had 17 turnovers in that game that turned into 16 points for the Volunteers.

“No one’s playing as committed to the no-middle stuff in the Pac-12 as these guys are,” Lloyd said of TCU. “The first thing you’ve got to be strong with the ball. You’ve got to play with a thrust, play with our normal pace and movement. Then you’ve got to trust your fundamentals. You’ve got to lock in, play with your feet on the ground, mix in some back cuts, pass fake. I tell our guys, play good basketball. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

That’s where Terry comes in. All of those things he can do well, potentially giving the Wildcats the sort of aggression Lloyd has been asking for all week, instead of being the tentative favorite that gets into trouble trying not to lose.