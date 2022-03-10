Top-seeded Wildcats edge Stanford 84-80 but Kerr Kriisa suffers apparent ankle injury

Spencer Jones had 28 points to lead Stanford.

Stanford shot 54.2% for the game and 58.1% in the second half but the Wildcats turned their defense up late in the game to pull out the win.

Offensive rebounding also helped Arizona stay afloat. The Wildcats had 16 offensive rebounds for 18 second-chance points against a team that outrebounded its opponents in 26 of 31 previous games.

Jones had 16 points to set a new career-high when he hit a 3-pointer with 11:50 left to give Stanford a 59-58 lead. At that point, he was 11 for 14 from the field and had made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Arizona led 40-37 at halftime but Stanford took a 46-42 lead just two minutes into the half after hitting three 3-pointers, two from Jones and another from guard Michael O’Connell. Stanford kept the lead for much of the next 10 minutes, though UA regained a 65-63 lead with 8:10 left when Larsson hit a 3-pointer in his first score of the game.

The Cardinal later went on a 6-0 run to take a 73-72 lead with 4:27 left, having hit 64.0% in the second half to that point.