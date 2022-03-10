 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top-seeded Wildcats edge Stanford 84-80 but Kerr Kriisa suffers apparent ankle injury
LAS VEGAS — The Arizona Wildcats came to the Pac-12 Tournament needing some postseason and tight-game experience.

The Wildcats received both on their first day, hanging on to beat ninth-seeded Stanford 84-80 while also receiving a major scare when point guard Kerr Kriisa appeared to injure his right ankle under the basket with just 32 seconds left.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said after the game that Kriisa suffered "an ankle sprain of some kind" but was uncertain the severity or future impact.

"It'll be tough," he said. 

Kriisa was helped off the floor and into the locker room. After play resumed, Arizona’s Christian Koloko dunked to give UA an 82-77 lead but Stanford’s Spencer Jones hit a 3 to pull Stanford within 82-80 with 13 seconds.

Stanford’s Sam Beskind then fouled Pelle Larsson, who hit both free throws to give Arizona the final 84-80 advantage.

The win moved Arizona to 29-3 and into a Pac-12 Tournament semifinal game against the winner of a quarterfinal between No. 5 Oregon and No. 4 Colorado later Thursday afternoon. Stanford likely finished its season at 16-16.

Christian Koloko led the Wildcats with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Spencer Jones had 28 points to lead Stanford.

Stanford shot 54.2% for the game and 58.1% in the second half but the Wildcats turned their defense up late in the game to pull out the win.

Offensive rebounding also helped Arizona stay afloat. The Wildcats had 16 offensive rebounds  for 18 second-chance points against a team that outrebounded its opponents in 26 of 31 previous games.

Jones had 16 points to set a new career-high when he hit a 3-pointer with 11:50 left to give Stanford a 59-58 lead. At that point, he was 11 for 14 from the field and had made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Arizona's Christian Koloko and Arizona's Pelle Larsson guard Stanford's Spencer Jones during the second half.

Arizona led 40-37 at halftime but Stanford took a 46-42 lead just two minutes into the half after hitting three 3-pointers, two from Jones and another from guard Michael O’Connell. Stanford kept the lead for much of the next 10 minutes, though UA regained a 65-63 lead with 8:10 left when Larsson hit a 3-pointer in his first score of the game.

The Cardinal later went on a 6-0 run to take a 73-72 lead with 4:27 left, having hit 64.0% in the second half to that point.

Stanford shot 50% from the field, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. Arizona shot 48.3% and took away Stanford's strength on the glass, outrebounding the Cardinal 19-16 despite the fact that Stanford entered the game having outrebounded its opponents in 26 of 31 games.

In the first half, Mathurin had 14 points and five rebounds while hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers to lead Arizona. Jones led Stanford with 13 points while shooting 6 for 8 from the field.

Arizona trailed Stanford 39-37 at halftime at McKale Center on March 3, and led the Cardinal with just two points with eight minutes to go before pulling away for an 81-69 win over Stanford.

The Cardinal (16-15) was coming off a confidence-building first-round 71-70 win over ASU on Wednesday, in which Stanford went on a 16-1 run to close out the game and end the Sun Devils’ season.

Stanford's Spencer Jones shoots against Arizona during the first half of Thursday's Pac-12 quarterfinals.

No. 2 Arizona 84, Stanford 80

STANFORD (16-16)

Ingram 7-13 0-0 16, Jones 12-18 0-0 28, Keefe 3-7 2-2 8, Murrell 0-2 0-0 0, O'Connell 4-7 0-0 11, Angel 2-5 0-0 5, Silva 2-3 2-2 7, Delaire 2-2 1-2 5, Raynaud 0-1 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 32-59 5-8 80.

ARIZONA (29-3)

A.Tubelis 4-8 0-2 9, Koloko 10-12 4-4 24, Kriisa 3-11 1-2 10, Terry 3-6 1-2 7, Mathurin 7-17 2-3 20, Larsson 1-3 2-2 5, Kier 2-6 0-0 4, Ballo 1-2 3-4 5, Bal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 13-19 84.

Halftime—Arizona 40-37. 3-Point Goals—Stanford 11-20 (Jones 4-7, O'Connell 3-4, Ingram 2-3, Silva 1-1, Angel 1-2, Keefe 0-1, Murrell 0-2), Arizona 9-24 (Mathurin 4-9, Kriisa 3-9, Larsson 1-2, A.Tubelis 1-2, Kier 0-1, Terry 0-1). Rebounds—Stanford 29 (Jones 8), Arizona 34 (Koloko 9). Assists—Stanford 18 (Ingram, O'Connell 4), Arizona 21 (A.Tubelis, Kriisa 5). Total Fouls—Stanford 20, Arizona 14.

