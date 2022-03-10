Top-seeded Wildcats edge Stanford 84-80 but Kerr Kriisa suffers sprained ankle

“We might have had a mistake here and there but when a guy's that hot, there's contesting the shot and there's not allowing somebody to have a shot,” Lloyd said. “He probably slid over to that (requiring the second) category. We gave him a couple and it felt like good defense, but he's got a quick trigger and a high shooting pocket and he's tall. You put those things together and he kind of can shoot right over the top of defenses. Not many guys can do that.”

Jones’ last bucket gave Stanford a 70-67 lead with 6:21 to go. Even after he cooled off down the stretch, the Cardinal still led 75-74 with 3:25 left.

From that point, Stanford was 1 for 5 from the field, with missed three 3-pointers and a layup, while also turning the ball over once.

Meanwhile, Mathurin gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he dunked with 3:17 left to put UA up 76-75, and Arizona had the game in control when James Keefe missed a driving layup with 50 seconds left and the Wildcats up by three.