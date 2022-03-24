Top-seeded Wildcats' magical season ends with Sweet 16 loss to Houston

Tempo was another huge factor. Houston runs the nation's 21st slowest tempo, and managed to keep the Wildcats largely on its terms.

"The key to beating Arizona is controlling the pace," Sampson said. "We felt like if we could hold them in the 50s — and if we don’t turn the ball over we probably keep them in the 50s. We can't win if the game in the 80s. Then they’re doing what they want.

"If the game's in the 50s and 60s, that means our defense is really good."

It was.

Unable to find their rhythm or normal aggressiveness much of the game against the Cougars' defense, the Wildcats displayed only short bursts of their usual selves and never found any sustained momentum.

The Wildcats managed to cut it to 64-58 after Dalen Terry scored inside with 2:12 to go but when Houston's Kyler Edwards hit his fifth of nine 3-pointers with 1:26 left, the Cougars had a 67-58 lead and hung on from there.