Top-seeded Wildcats poised for long March as No. 1 seed

What happened: This time around, the Wildcats were atop of the college basketball world. Arizona won the 1997 national championship, then returned its entire rotation — including a backcourt of Mike Bibby, ’97 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Miles Simon and Jason Terry. The Pac-10 champions took down Nicholls State and Illinois State in the first two rounds at Arco Arena in Sacramento and then beat Maryland in the Sweet 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Arizona was dethroned 76-51 by the third-seeded Utah Utes — then a WAC team — in the Elite Eight. Utah went on to lose to Kentucky in the championship game.

He said it: “Those kids in the locker room have a trophy and they have a ring. They will forever be the standard by which future Arizona teams are measured.” — Olson

2000

Coach: Lute Olson

Record: 27-7

Region: West

Result: Lost to No. 8 Wisconsin in the Round of 32