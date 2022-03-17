Top-seeded Wildcats relish chance to finally step on March Madness stage

“It was pretty hard watching it,” Mathurin said. “But we knew what we had to do in order for us to get into the March Madness. It was all about motivation.”

An edginess, wherever it comes from, is exactly what Lloyd appears to be seeking.

All season the Wildcats have played with the edge of being unranked entering the regular season, and picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12.

Those predictions were wrong. But that point was proven again last weekend, when Arizona beat UCLA to add a Pac-12 Tournament title to its regular season title.

Nobody is doubting them anymore.

Except, maybe, the past.

Asked Thursday if the topic of his returning players’ experience last spring ever comes up, UA coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t dip into the past. But he did make it clear that he wants them to look forward, and enjoy the moment that is now, finally, in front of them.

They haven’t been here before but, like everything else so far that season, maybe it becomes even more special as a result.