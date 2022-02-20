 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top signs and moments from ESPN's College GameDay in Tucson
editor's pick
ARIZONA WILDCATS BASKETBALL

Top signs and moments from ESPN's College GameDay in Tucson

ZonaZoo brings out the "A" flag during ESPN's "College GameDay" hosted at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 19th, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

McKale Center played host to ESPN's College GameDay broadcast Saturday morning before the Arizona Wildcats hosted the Oregon Ducks later that night.

It marked the fourth time in UA history that the show visited Tucson, and the first time since 2017.

The Star got there early to find the best signs and moments from the event.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News