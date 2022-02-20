Top signs and moments from ESPN's College GameDay in Tucson

McKale Center played host to ESPN's College GameDay broadcast Saturday morning before the Arizona Wildcats hosted the Oregon Ducks later that night.
It marked the fourth time in UA history that the show visited Tucson, and the first time since 2017.
The Star got there early to find the best signs and moments from the event.
Spit zone pic.twitter.com/DmPwtki5zP— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) February 19, 2022
Jay Bilas is here, folks pic.twitter.com/Ug4VawlGAL— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2022
McKale Center is set for @CollegeGameDay 🏀 pic.twitter.com/fZreW4nAjQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2022
Jay Bilas gets booed as he walks to the @CollegeGameDay set pic.twitter.com/cIktNdEU5j— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2022
The scene at McKale pic.twitter.com/MuU8sV2EVW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2022
Front runners for best signs of the day pic.twitter.com/tfqSh2Ljem— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) February 19, 2022
Rece Davis just ate a taco the same way I eat a PB&J. 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/oTLSKxOYmB— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2022
Tommy Lloyd sitting next to Kylan Boswell during the show. https://t.co/1P2AoQKsUc pic.twitter.com/E93y1s4wuz— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2022
Heard at McKale Center: “Gonzaga plays JV teams, come on now!”— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2022
🗣 U OF A🗣 U OF A🗣 U OF A 🗣 U OF A pic.twitter.com/11KntjNZtg— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 19, 2022
Less than an hour till showtime pic.twitter.com/wxEpEfXwf8— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) February 19, 2022
And we are live pic.twitter.com/TuDIV38VpC— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) February 19, 2022
Photos: ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcasts live from McKale Center
