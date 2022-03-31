'Tough group of Cats' had what it took to win title 25 years ago today

Editor’s note: The following story first appeared in the April 1, 1997 edition of the Arizona Daily Star:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Arizona Wildcats completed last night an NCAA Tournament run that no other team has accomplished.

The UA not only won a title with nine losses, they beat three No. 1 seeds — Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky — along their magical and unexpected trip. Never before had a team beaten three top seeds.

Those traditional powerhouses combine for 11 championships. Arizona won its first in school history last night.

“Our kids showed their toughness to the very end,” said UA coach Lute Olson, who at 62, does not have to worry now about retiring without a championship. “What’s most impressive is three No. 1 seeds went down.

“This is one tough group of Cats.”

The Wildcats streak embodies more than a six-game joy ride through the tournament, ending last night with an 84-79 win in overtime over Kentucky at the RCA Dome. Arizona became North Carolina State last night. The UA knows how Villanova felt 12 years ago.