Transfer Bendu Yeaney has no doubts that Arizona Wildcats are the team for her

For Bendu Yeaney, the second time around is the sweetest.
The transfer from Indiana verbally committed to Arizona on Sunday morning because she said, “It felt like home.”
And, it’s much closer to her family in Portland, Oregon – which is the main reason she decided to transfer at the end of January.
In her sophomore year Yeaney averaged 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game and started 33 of 34 games.
The 5-foot-10-inch junior guard sat out all but six games and 76 minutes of this season — with a ruptured Achilles. It happened a year ago, in a second-round game of the NCAA Tournament.
It is not known yet how much eligibility Yeaney has left. She is hoping she gets to play next season.
The NCAA was expected to vote on letting transfers play right away the first time they move to another school — before the coronavirus pandemic hit. If this new rule doesn’t get passed in time for Yeaney, she said will appeal for a waiver for this, as well as to gain another year of eligibility as she missed nearly her entire junior year with her injury.
This time out, she was only interested in Pac-12 teams, however Tucson was Yeaney’s only visit.
“I wanted to be there, and I knew I didn’t want to take the rest of my visits and with everything going on it was time,” Yeaney said. “The girls were welcoming and wanted me to be there. Watching the Wildcats – their up-tempo, attack the basket and press (style) – I wanted that. And, watching in-person how coach Adia (Barnes) coaches.
“She likes to pull someone over and coach them one-on-one. That is something I need. And, how competitive they are. They were down by nine — which is like bring down by 15 against Stanford — and I saw their fight and competitiveness. This is the team I want to join.”
It didn’t hurt that she was on campus for the Stanford game — the first time the Wildcats beat a top-5 team — in front of 7,383 fans.
“It was crazy – even at Indiana there was only time we played in front of a packed house, when we won the WNIT,” she said. “In-person this was different with the energy. I was sitting in the stands and I wanted to get out there and play. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere and I’m excited.”
Yeaney’s connection with Arizona runs deep. She knew Aari McDonald before she went to Indiana. She knew UA assistant Jackie Nared – she played with her younger sister, Jaime. And, of course, Barnes recruited her out of Portland St. Mary’s Academy, where she was ranked as a three-star by ESPN and No. 22 at point guard. Arizona was in her top five, but she didn’t pull the trigger then.
“The only difference was that I didn’t meet the girls I would’ve played with – I was here early, and they weren’t here yet. So, it was about the unknown – I didn’t know how the vision would go,” she said. “In high school half of me didn’t want to be close to home, the other half did. I went down the middle with Indiana, who had some success. Now, I’m a junior and I know more.
“Arizona and coach Adia (are) family — she keeps it real. She tells me what I need to hear. She will call me out — a lot of coaches don’t do that. She will push me and always be honest with me. Now, I can see the success (at Arizona). She’s still the same person. Adia has the tools for me to get where I want to go. She’s been where I want to go – playing professionally and broadcasting.”
During rehab she spent a lot of time watching friends in the Pac-12 play. It also changed the way Yeaney approaches everything.
The rehab was long — more than nine months — and hard, yet she adopted a new mentality of being ruthless – one that she’ll bring to the Wildcats.
“I’ll do anything and everything to win,” she said. “I don’t care about how many points I score or how many rebounds I get, I want to be known as a hard worker. I come in every day and work to get us further than people expect. I like the fast tempo play and I like to press. I’m smarter now that I’ve played two years and sat out this year. I saw a different part of the game. I’m a hype person and bring a lot of energy because I haven’t played in a year.”
On the court she is aggressive and loves to block shots — she has 41 in her career. While she hasn’t talked yet to Sam Thomas — who is fifth on UA’s all-time Wildcats’ blocks list (136) — yet, Barnes has shared with her that with the two of them on the floor together, will be something to see.
“Sam has long arms and I have long arms. It’ll be exciting. We’ll be blocking shots left and right,” she said.
Off the court, Yeaney is also one of the culture-kids that Barnes always talks about. Last season she was Academic-All-Big Ten – something she takes pride in. And, at Indiana she spent lots of her free time in the community with little boys and girls.
“I want to be a role model inside and outside of basketball,” she said. “I always want to inspire my nieces and nephews (and other little kids) to be better.”