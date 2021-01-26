Trial date draws near for ex-business manager of former UA standout Richard Jefferson

Nearly four years after a Tucson grand jury indicted the ex-business manager of former NBA player and University of Arizona standout Richard Jefferson on federal charges of fraud totaling nearly $7 million, a trial is looming and new details are being released.

In June 2017, Theodore Kritza was charged with 22 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

The 30-page indictment said Kritza forged Jefferson’s signature on bank documents in 2005, giving himself power of attorney over Jefferson’s finances. At the time, Jefferson was playing for the New Jersey Nets.

While Kriza made legitimate payments for Jefferson’s bills, he also used millions of dollars to his own benefit, the indictment said.

Jefferson learned of the alleged fraud in 2012, when he purchased a home and learned about an outstanding loan, as well as several other loans of which he was previously unaware. Jefferson met Kritza during his junior year of college. The business relationship between the two men began in 2001, while Jefferson was getting ready for the NBA draft after leaving the UA a year early.

He hired Scottsdale-based Stratosphere Sports, where Kriza worked, to represent him, the indictment said.