Trinity Baptiste calls WNBA Draft selection 'a dream come true'; she joins the Fever on Sunday

Trinity Baptiste’s phone lit up. She looked at the caller ID and saw a familiar name.

The very first thing Baptiste did — even before picking up the call — was show her grandmother, Sylvia Darby, who was calling.

It was Tamika Catchings, the former WNBA champion who is now the Indiana Fever’s general manager. The team had just taken Baptiste, the UA’s senior forward, with the No. 24 pick in Thursday’s WNBA Draft.

“I answered the phone and then I asked her immediately, ‘Can we FaceTime?’ And we got on FaceTime,” Baptiste said. “I spoke with everyone and just basically just said, ‘Thanks for the opportunity. And now I’m just going to show you what I can do with it.’”

Baptiste, who spent one year as a grad transfer at Arizona after starting her career at Virginia Tech, will be in Indianapolis Sunday to start her pro career.

While Baptiste may not have known she would end up in Indianapolis — she didn’t talk to the Fever leading up to the draft — she was excited nonetheless. Her family jumped up and down, cheered, hollered and took photos and videos with their newly-minted professional player.

What made the night even sweeter was getting the call from Catchings.