Trinity for 2: Baptiste's big night helps Wildcats rout Washington State in Pac-12 Tournament quarters

As it opened the most important month in nearly 20 years, Arizona was searching for more than just wins.

Coach Adia Barnes was desperate to find, among other things, a second — or even third — scorer to pair with all-everything guard Aari McDonald.

Mission accomplished. Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting Thursday night as the UA defeated Washington State 60-44 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas. The second-seeded Wildcats (16-4) advance to take on the winner of Thursday night’s game between No. 3 UCLA and No. 11 Washington. The Pac-12 semifinal game starts at 9 p.m. Friday and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona led 11-0 and 13-1 before the Cougars scored their first basket. Baptiste scored the Wildcats’ first five points on a layup and 3-pointer. Cate Reese followed with a layup, Baptiste scored again and Aari McDonald made a turnaround jumper to give the Wildcats an 11-0 lead.

Washington State made a free throw and Sam Thomas sunk a pullup jumper, and the lead was 12 points.

Washington State attempted just 10 shots in the first quarter, hitting two of them. The Cougars turned the ball over 11 times in the first quarter alone.