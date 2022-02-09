Tubelis brothers' 'twin connection' has helped them survive, then thrive with Wildcats

It was their first introduction to the U.S. college game, and they were drinking from a firehose.

"It was hard, not just for him," Tautvilas said of his brother. "The practices are so different here. The level of practicing, it’s so different. It's way, way more tough. Way harder, way longer. So maybe it was hard for him to adjust to that and go, 'No, no, I don't want to.' But he adjusted to that. We adjusted to that.”

Unlike many international college players, the Tubelis brothers had not spent a year or two at a basketball-focused prep school in the United States, nor played on the high-profile club ball circuit. They had spent their entire lives in European clubs and national team programs, so Azuolas wasn’t sure he was in the right place at Arizona initially.

"I had a lot of bad days when I practiced bad and coach yell at me," Azuolas said. "I came to my dorm really, sad, angry. I kept saying, 'I don't want to play this game. Why am I here?'"

Tautvilas told him why.

"He said a lot of things (to get me) to keep playing. ‘That's why you are here. You need to use this opportunity,'" Azoulas said.