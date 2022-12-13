Tubelis helps Arizona shake off loss of Kerr Kriisa in 99-61 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis put together his fourth-straight game of 20 or more points to help the Wildcats shrug off the early loss of point guard Kerr Kriisa and beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 99-61 at McKale Center on Tuesday.

Tubelis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to surpass the 1,000-point mark early in his third season with the Wildcats, while centers Oumar Ballo added and Henri Veesaar also had big games against the much-smaller Islanders. Ballo had 13 points and eight rebounds while Veesaar had 16 points and four rebounds.

However, Kriisa left the game after four minutes because of what UA called a non-COVID illness, after committing three turnovers during the Wildcats’ shaky shart against the aggressive Islander defense.

That gave Kylan Boswell an extended audition at point guard, with the highly touted freshman collecting eight points, six rebounds and eight assists over 24 minutes.

The win moved No. 9 Arizona to 9-1 entering a Top 10 showdown with sixth-ranked Tennessee (9-1) at McKale Center. The Volunteers handed the Wildcats their first of only four losses last season, 77-73, at Knoxville, Tennessee.

But facing the low-major Islanders between Saturday's game and the Wildcats’ win over Indiana last Saturday proved initially difficult for Arizona, especially with Kriisa’s issue.

Entering the game with the nation’s 14th highest defensive turnover percentage (25.3), Texas A&M Corpus Christi turned Arizona over half the time early in the game. The Wildcats had six turnovers in the first eight minutes that led to eight Islander points, and the game was tied at 16 heading into the second media timeout with 11:51 left.

But Kriisa had three of those early turnovers, and he left the game after four minutes. Kriisa, who is Arizona's third-leading scorer (12.9 points) while also averaging 7.7 assists per game, did not return to the court or even the bench in the second half.

Still, the Wildcats pulled away from a 47-34 halftime lead, shooting 56.7% overall and hitting 15 of 27 3-pointers. Eight different players hit 3-pointers for Arizona, led by Cedric Henderson, who was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

In the first half, Tubelis had 13 points to top the 1,000-point mark for his Arizona career and help the Wildcats escape early turnover trouble while taking a 47-34 halftime lead.

Tubelis scored his 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting while pulling down five rebounds in the half. He had needed only two points to become the 53rd player in UA history to score 1,000 points.

Arizona shot 53.3% overall in the first half and hit 7 of 13 3-pointers in the first half while Texas A&M Corpus Christi shot just 33.3%.

The Islanders went on to take a 25-24 lead when Ross Williams hit a jumper with 7:28 left in the half before UA had 3-pointers from Henderson, Veesaar and Adama Bal to take a 39-28 lead heading into the final three minutes of the half.