Tubelis twins ready to take on Tucson as new Arizona Wildcats recruits

The Arizona Wildcats polished off their 2020 recruiting class in fittingly globalized style Wednesday by adding well-regarded Lithuanian big man Azuolas Tubelis and his twin brother, Tautvilas.
More than half of the Wildcats’ projected 2020-21 scholarship roster is now composed of international players, counting sophomore Christian Koloko of Cameroon, freshman wing Benn Mathurin of Montreal and five European recruits.
A 6-foot-9 power forward from Vilnius, Lithuania, Azuolas Tubelis may wind up playing as significant role as any of them, with a strong international resume that has ESPN calling him “the top European prospect in the 2020 class committing to the college route.” Tautvilas Tubelis is a 6-6 wing forward who is considered more of a developing prospect.
Arizona confirmed the additions via social media but otherwise did not comment. The brothers could not be reached for comment Wednesday but Azuolas Tautvilas told ESPN that the transition to U.S. college basketball would be easier for him with his brother along, and that UA impressed him.
“Their campus is amazing, they have great fans and they are among the best universities in college basketball,” Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN. “Arizona has had similar players, like Derrick Williams for example, who coach Sean Miller developed, and I believe that will help me.”
Azuolas said UA associate head coach Jack Murphy has developed a good relationship with him since the Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago last February, in which Azuolas was named to the all-star team. He played with Mathurin in that event.
Azuolas played last season for his hometown’s junior club, Rytas Vilnius, and starred for his country in the FIBA U18 European Championships last summer in Greece, where he averaged 14.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. In a quarterfinal game against Greece, Tubelis had 23 points, 20 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
“I think he’s probably the most college-ready of the international players that Arizona has signed,” said 247 analyst Josh Gershon, who said he’s watched Azuolas play at four different events. “He’s about 6-9 and mobile, athletic, tough. He’s also a skilled post and plays really hard. A tremendous rebounder with a good touch around the basket. He has a strong frame, not afraid to compete.
“He can also step out and shoot a little bit, and has pretty good balls skills for his position.”
While Azuolas Tubelis is probably most suited to power forward he can also play center. The Wildcats now have five players for their two post spots, also including Koloko, senior Ira Lee, sophomore Jordan Brown and French freshman Daniel Batcho.
Coincidentally — though not surprisingly — both Azuolas Tubelis and Batcho were named MVPs of separate Adidas Next Generation events last season in Europe. Tubelis won his honor in Kaunas, Lithuania while Batcho did so in Belgrade, Serbia.
Then, when Tubelis played in the Basketball Without Borders event in Chicago, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote that ESPN identified him as “one of the top NBA prospects in attendance thanks to his athleticism, ability to create offense. pushing the ball off the defensive glass, and energetic style of play.
Givony also wrote that “his strength and versatility should allow him to play either frontcourt position for the Wildcats,” but Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN that he isn’t expecting any particular role at this point.
“I go there to help team win and do whatever coach needs me to do,” Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN. “I believe that college basketball really fits my game, and I can get more exposure going to Arizona.”
Tautvilas Tubelis played sparingly for Lithuania at the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2018 and, according to ESPN, has spent the past four seasons playing for Vilnius Basketball School.
UA now has a full allotment of 13 scholarship players lined up for 2020-21, plus guard Brandon Williams, who is not expected to return unless on a medical leave scholarship because of his knee injury.
Terry announcement expected this week
Former Wildcat and NBA standout Jason Terry will be officially named an Arizona assistant coach, most likely this week, after the school posted its official job listing on May 19.
Arizona’s athletic department has been under an indefinite hiring freeze, though athletic director Dave Heeke indicated last month exceptions might be possible once coronavirus-related NCAA recruiting restrictions are lifted.
While the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period until July 31 on Wednesday, the Wildcats have already been busy virtually chasing several key 2021 recruits from Terry’s home area in Seattle, including five-star forward Paolo Banchero. In addition, the Pac-12 has given schools the go-ahead to resume on-campus workouts as early as June 15, and Arizona is expected to gather basketball players by July.
July showcases likely gone
Peach Jam and the rest of the July recruiting showcases are the latest COVID-19 basketball events likely out of the window because of the NCAA’s dead period extension.
Differing state regulations and even some schools that have been prohibiting staff travel are making it all but impossible to schedule recruiting events for coaches to attend this spring and summer.
The NCAA has already canceled the four regional academies it held for the first time last July, while the Section 7 high school team camp scheduled for June was postponed and may be held in August or September, according to organizer Matt King.
The cancellations mean coaches will need to evaluate the 2021 class primarily on video of the past high school season or on previous evaluations.
UA offers ex-Marana player
D’Marco Dunn left Marana High School after the 2018-19 season without much recruiting stock, but the Wildcats are trying to bring him back.
Arizona became the latest high-major program to offer the 2021 shooting guard after a strong season at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Rated a consensus three-star prospect but four stars by 247 Sports, the 6-4 Dunn also picked up recent offers from Wake Forest and Louisville.
Gershon said Dunn had just one D-I offer after playing for Powerhouse Hoops last summer, from UTEP, but that his stock took off after he moved with his mother to North Carolina and helped lead Westover to a 30-0 record before the coronavirus ended its season one game short of a possible 3A state title.
“He’s gotten significantly better,” Gershon said. “As his team started having a successful year, people kept calling me to ask about him. I watched about four to six games (on video) and he definitely made a huge jump. He’s become a really good shooter.”
Arizona has also offered a scholarship to three-star 2021 guard Angelo Brizzi.
