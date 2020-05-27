Tubelis twins ready to take on Tucson as new Arizona Wildcats recruits

Azuolas said UA associate head coach Jack Murphy has developed a good relationship with him since the Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago last February, in which Azuolas was named to the all-star team. He played with Mathurin in that event.

Azuolas played last season for his hometown’s junior club, Rytas Vilnius, and starred for his country in the FIBA U18 European Championships last summer in Greece, where he averaged 14.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. In a quarterfinal game against Greece, Tubelis had 23 points, 20 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

“I think he’s probably the most college-ready of the international players that Arizona has signed,” said 247 analyst Josh Gershon, who said he’s watched Azuolas play at four different events. “He’s about 6-9 and mobile, athletic, tough. He’s also a skilled post and plays really hard. A tremendous rebounder with a good touch around the basket. He has a strong frame, not afraid to compete.

“He can also step out and shoot a little bit, and has pretty good balls skills for his position.”

While Azuolas Tubelis is probably most suited to power forward he can also play center. The Wildcats now have five players for their two post spots, also including Koloko, senior Ira Lee, sophomore Jordan Brown and French freshman Daniel Batcho.