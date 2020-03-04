Tucson return special for Wazzu's Deion James, even though he won't play against Wildcats

A: “It’s been a great one. I don’t regret anything in my life, and basketball has taken me to places I never imagined, experiences I never thought I would have. It’s taken me a long way and it’s been a roller coaster and a lot of up-and-down emotions. But it’s one that I’m grateful for and one that I care deeply about.”

What’s your experience like now?

A: “At first it was tough, because I felt like I wanted to be out there with my team and my family, but honestly, (Washington State teammates) made it easier and gave me an opportunity to understand they have my back. They’ve been very supportive through the whole situation.

“It’s hard sitting on the bench, because you see some plays and are like, ‘Dang, what about this or that?’ But at the end of the day, my experience has been great, and I’ve enjoyed every moment with my team. That’s something I can cherish for a long time. …

“I try to be as close as possible with them, because those relationships you build in basketball go a long way.”

What’s your favorite all-time basketball memory?