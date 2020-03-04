Tucson return special for Wazzu's Deion James, even though he won't play against Wildcats

Deion James will always remember the moment his basketball career ended.
There was 13:11 left in the first half of Washington State’s Nov. 25 game against Nebraska at the Cayman Islands Classic. The Cougars were 2-2 heading into the tournament, where they would play three games in three days.
James, a Tucson native, passed out.
“That’s when a lot of things started to happen,” James said, “and doctors started testing me to see what was wrong.”
James was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart infection that leads to an abnormal heart rate. Doctors told James that if he continued to pursue his basketball career, his heart condition could be life-threatening. After talking to his parents, Rodney and Claudia, and his sister, Racquel, James medically retired.
“Whenever my adrenaline is pumping or gets too intense, my irregular heartbeat starts kicking in and affecting my heart in a certain way,” James said. “The doctors don’t even know what it is, but they’re taking precautionary measures to make sure I’m safe, so I’m thankful for that.”
The decision ended a whirlwind playing career, one that spanned multiple states and time zones.
James grew up in east Tucson and played at Empire High School, doing enough to get a scholarship offer from North Carolina A&T. James spent one year at the school before returning home and enrolling at Pima College. In 2016, Pima won 22 games and James, a 6-foot-8-inch forward, was named NJCAA Player of the Year.
From Pima, James transferred to Colorado State, where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He redshirted the 2018-19 season, earning his degree, then transferred to Washington State. James became the first Aztec to play in the Pac-12 since Greg Cook in 1980.
His time in a Cougars uniform ended almost as quickly as it began. He played in just five games, averaging 2.6 points and 0.8 rebounds, before collapsing.
“As a basketball player, you don’t want to go out like that. You want to go out on a good note,” he said. “Basketball’s been pretty much my whole life, so it’s hard to give up on something that’s been with you forever. But I realized it when I was talking to the doctors and they told me how serious the situation is and how people can die from it or have died from it.
“At that point, I realized basketball will always be a part of me. … There are other things to do in life besides basketball.”
James has stayed on scholarship at Washington State, and has continued to take part in some team activities. Kyle Smith, Washington State’s first-year coach, recognized James during Senior Night.
James will sit on the visitor’s bench Thursday night, when the Cougars visit Arizona at McKale Center.
The Star talked to James this week about his medical scare and what it means to return to Tucson:
How would you describe the feeling of going against a team you watched growing up?
A: “It’s going to be a great experience. Being a Tucson native, it’s something you always dream of. Whenever you go against the U of A, it’s always a good experience. There’s a lot of emotion that goes into it for sure. That’s something I’m going to be excited for.”
What do you remember about watching the Wildcats as a kid?
A: “The environment is unreal, and the fans have a different love for the U of A. Growing up in Tucson, I had that feeling of fandom.”
Did you ever want to play at the UA?
A: “Yeah, I did. I feel like anybody who played basketball in Tucson wanted to play for the U of A.”
What were some of your favorite UA teams or players?
A: “Gabe York was one guy I liked. There are way too many players to remember, but I remember going to some Red-Blue Games and other games when I was younger. As a team, they’ve always been good.”
How would you describe your basketball career leading up to this season?
A: “It’s been a great one. I don’t regret anything in my life, and basketball has taken me to places I never imagined, experiences I never thought I would have. It’s taken me a long way and it’s been a roller coaster and a lot of up-and-down emotions. But it’s one that I’m grateful for and one that I care deeply about.”
What’s your experience like now?
A: “At first it was tough, because I felt like I wanted to be out there with my team and my family, but honestly, (Washington State teammates) made it easier and gave me an opportunity to understand they have my back. They’ve been very supportive through the whole situation.
“It’s hard sitting on the bench, because you see some plays and are like, ‘Dang, what about this or that?’ But at the end of the day, my experience has been great, and I’ve enjoyed every moment with my team. That’s something I can cherish for a long time. …
“I try to be as close as possible with them, because those relationships you build in basketball go a long way.”
What’s your favorite all-time basketball memory?
A: “There are two I definitely enjoy: In high school, my last game of my senior year against Cienega, and then the other one would be the (Jan. 31, 2018) game against Wyoming when I was at Colorado State.”
You scored a career-high 24 points that night. What was special about the CSU-Wyoming game?
A: “It was just one of the those games where you felt like you were untouchable at that point. Every basketball player has that moment where they feel like they can’t be stopped, and both of those games were very similar in that aspect.
“It was just a good environment. The fans were into it, emotions were high and it was just a great moment to be honest.”
Why did you select Washington State as your last stop?
A: “The biggest reason was Coach Smith. I really believed in what they were doing and what they believed in. We also have very similar views in terms of basketball, and I just felt like it was a great spot.
“It also gave me a chance to go back home and play against the U of A, so that’s always a plus.”
Since you’ve been sidelined, have you given any thought to what you could do for a career?
A: “I haven’t had a final answer yet, but I’ve been thinking about some options that I could possibly do. … I’m not sure exactly what I want to do, but I have some ideas. … I want to be close to the game in a way, whether it’s coaching or training.”
What are you expecting when you first take the floor at McKale Center on Thursday?
A: “I don’t know what to expect. I’m gonna have so much emotion flowing through me. To be honest, I’m gonna be excited and (enjoy) the moment and be grateful.
“Not too many people get the chance to do what I’m doing or do what I’ve done, so I’m just gonna be grateful, enjoy the day and just the whole experience.”