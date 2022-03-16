 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson's team: Keep an eye on these ex-Cats, 'T-Locs' in tournament
editor's pick alert

Tucson's team: Keep an eye on these ex-Cats, 'T-Locs' in tournament

Ironwood Ridge High School graduate Mitch Lightfoot comes off the bench for top-seeded Kansas.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

This March, most of Tucson's attention will be focused on the Wildcats' men’s and women’s basketball teams — and rightfully so.

The UA men's basketball team is a No. 1 seed, while the women are a No. 4 — and hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

It's not just the current Cats who are thriving. Former UA players, coaches and administrators are taking part in March Madness; so, too, are players with Tucson ties. Keep an eye on the following people in the tournament:

James Akinjo

Who he is: Baylor point guard

Connection: Akinjo played for Arizona during the pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season.

The rundown: The NCAA granted transfers immediate eligibility, and once former Arizona head coach Sean Miller was fired last spring, Akinjo — and several others — entered the transfer portal.  Akinjo picked Baylor, and is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals this season for the top-seeded Bears. 

Former UA point guard James Akinjo leads the top-seeded Bears into March.

Emmanuel Akot

Who he is: Boise State forward

Connection: Akot played for the Wildcats from 2017-19.

The rundown: After leaving the program halfway through the 2019 season, Akot transferred to Boise State, where he's played for the last two seasons. Akot is averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Mountain West champions.

Alyssa Brown

Who she is: UNLV forward

Connection: Brown is a former Sahuaro High School star and Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.

The rundown: In her first season with the Runnin’ Rebels, Brown has played 18 games, averaging 1.9 points and two rebounds per game. Sahuaro's all-time scoring lead with 932 points, Brown will play against her hometown Wildcats at McKale Center on Saturday night. 

Niya Butts

Who she is: Kentucky associate head coach

Connection: Butts was Arizona's head women's basketball coach from 2008-16.

The rundown: In eight seasons at Arizona, Butts posted a 101-149 record. Now the former UA leader is the head assistant for the sixth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats.

Greg Byrne

Who he is: Alabama athletic director

Connection: Byrne was Arizona's athletic director from 2010-17. 

The rundown: In 2019, Byrne hired then-Buffalo coach Nate Oats, the man responsible for handing Sean Miller his final loss in the NCAA Tournament as Arizona’s head coach. This year, Alabama (19-13) placed fifth in the SEC; the Crimson Tide enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

Jake Cioe

Who he is: San Francisco guard

Connection: Cioe is a Salpointe Catholic High School graduate.

The rundown: The 6-foot, 175-pound guard is a freshman on the Dons' roster.

Chris Del Conte

Who he is: Texas athletic director

Connection: Del Conte was Arizona's senior associate athletic director from 2000-06.

The rundown: Del Conte, who moved from TCU to UT in 2017, oversees one of America's richest athletic departments.

D’Marco Dunn

Who he is: North Carolina shooting guard

Connection: Dunn attended Marana High School.

The rundown: Dunn played in 21 games this season for the Tar Heels and is 12th on the team in minutes.

Kelly Rae Finley

Who she is: Florida head coach

Connection: Finley was a UA assistant coach from 2016-17.

The rundown: Florida removed Finley’s interim tag and signed her to become the full-time coach of the Gators last month after she led the team to its first 20-win season since 2015-16.

Former UA assistant coach Kelly Rae Finley, right, was recently named Florida's full-time head coach.

Brenda Frese

Who she is: Maryland head coach

Connection: Frese played at the UA from 1989-93 and was a volunteer assistant coach at Pima College from 1992-93.

The rundown: The two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year led the Terrapins to a 21-8 record and fourth-place finish in the Big Ten standings. Maryland is playing in its 12th consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Erick Harper

Who he is: UNLV first-year athletic director

Connection: Harper was Mike Stoops' director of football operations from 2003-11.

The rundown: Harper was named UNLV's full-time AD in January, replacing UA law school graduate Desiree Reed-Francois.

Mitch Lightfoot

Who he is: Kansas forward

Connection: Lightfoot attended Ironwood Ridge High School.

The rundown: The super senior is wrapping up his sixth season at KU, where he averages 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12 minutes per game off the bench. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Jackie Nared Hairston

Who she is: Oregon assistant coach

Connection: Nared Hairston was a UA assistant coach from 2019-21.

The rundown: The Portland native coached the Wildcats before returning to Oregon, where she served as the Ducks' director of creativity and video from 2017-18. Oregon is the fifth seed in the Wichita Region.

April Phillips

Who she is: Texas assistant coach

Connection: Phillips is a two-time former Arizona assistant.

The rundown: During her first stint at Arizona, Phillips was on the Wildcats’ bench for the 2019 WNIT championship. Phillips returned to the UA last spring, but lasted less than two months on the job before accepting a similar position at Texas. The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Spokane Region.

Khayla Rooks

Who she is: UNLV forward

Connection: Rooks is the daughter of former UA men’s basketball star Sean Rooks.

The rundown: In 29.4 minutes per game this season, Rooks is averaging 6.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. Rooks will become the third member of her family to play college basketball at McKale Center, joining her father — also known as “Wookie,” who also played in the NBA — and brother Kameron Rooks, who played against Arizona as a member of the Cal Golden Bears.

Sunny Smallwood

Who she is: Montana State associate head coach

Connection: Smallwood was an assistant coach at the UA from 2016-18.

The rundown: Smallwood helped the Wildcats sign one of the top recruiting classes in the Pac-12 in 2018, highlighted by All-American forward Cate Reese. The 16th-seeded Bobcats will face top-seeded Stanford.

Tee Tee Starks

Who she is: UConn graduate assistant

Connection: Starks played for the Wildcats from 2018-20.

The rundown: With Starks serving as a GA under the legendary Geno Auriemma, the No. 2 seeded UConn Huskies will play No. 15 Mercer in Saturday's first round.

Jade Thomas

Who she is: UNLV guard

Connection: Thomas is the sister of Arizona forward Sam Thomas.

The rundown: Thomas posted 1.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in the regular season while battling an injury issue. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘March Madness’ coach quit his $800,000 a year job to coach basketball

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News