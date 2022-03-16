Tucson's team: Keep an eye on these ex-Cats, 'T-Locs' in tournament

This March, most of Tucson's attention will be focused on the Wildcats' men’s and women’s basketball teams — and rightfully so.

The UA men's basketball team is a No. 1 seed, while the women are a No. 4 — and hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

It's not just the current Cats who are thriving. Former UA players, coaches and administrators are taking part in March Madness; so, too, are players with Tucson ties. Keep an eye on the following people in the tournament:

James Akinjo

Who he is: Baylor point guard

Connection: Akinjo played for Arizona during the pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season.

The rundown: The NCAA granted transfers immediate eligibility, and once former Arizona head coach Sean Miller was fired last spring, Akinjo — and several others — entered the transfer portal. Akinjo picked Baylor, and is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals this season for the top-seeded Bears.

Emmanuel Akot

Who he is: Boise State forward