UA acknowledges receiving NCAA's Notice of Allegations into men's basketball program

The University of Arizona confirmed Friday that it has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA's enforcement staff, but said it won't release the notice "in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing enforcement process."
The NOA signals that the NCAA has finished its investigation into the Wildcats' men's basketball program. The notice will indicate whether the NCAA has charged the UA with its most serious "Level 1" violations, which can result in postseason bans and other significant penalties.
It's been over three years since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public, with then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson arrested and eventually imprisoned for three months after admitting to taking $20,000 in bribes as part of a plea agreement.
Arizona was mentioned in both federal trials resulting from the FBI's investigation, in October 2018 and April and May 2019. Coach Sean Miller faced several allegations that surfaced during the second trial, when aspiring agent Christian Dawkins was found guilty of two federal bribery charges.
Sports Illustrated reported Thursday that the NOA was expected to be delivered, though Miller declined to confirm if it was received or comment at all about the school's case. The coach also declined to say Thursday whether the NCAA investigation has affected his recruiting or his players' mindsets.
"I mean, we're looking forward to today's practice, to the future," Miller said.
Multiple public records requests by the Star for communication between the NCAA and Arizona over the investigation have returned no records so far.
Schools can choose whether or not to acknowledge NOAs. Once an NOA is received, a school has 90 days to respond. The NCAA then has 60 days to respond to the school's reply and a hearing is set with the NCAA infractions committee, after which the NCAA is expected to issue a final decision within three months.
School appeals are allowed after the decision is made, so the timeline suggests Arizona may not receive a resolution to its case until next spring, with any potential penalties not likely to affect this season's team.
Additionally, the Arizona Board of Regents announced it will meet in executive session on Monday to discuss the Notice of Allegations. Board chair Larry Penley said in a statement that "the issuance by the NCAA of a Notice of Allegations is another step in its comprehensive enforcement process. Maintaining the integrity of the process, while frustratingly slow, has been and remains essential and we look forward to an expeditious resolution."
Penley said that he and the board has confidence in UA president Robert C. Robbins "and his commitment to the highest integrity in academic and athletic matters."
