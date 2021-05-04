UA, Adia Barnes agree to 5-year, $5.85 million deal after Baylor courts coach

The wins keep piling up this spring for Adia Barnes.

Arizona announced Tuesday that it will sign Barnes to a new five-year contract worth $5.85 million, just weeks after announcing a raise and extension for the star women's basketball coach.

The UA said in a news release Tuesday that it is changing Barnes' “base salary compensation” but not her incentive structure, though it's unclear if the money is split evenly over five years or if the contract is back-loaded. The terms must still be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The new pay structure is a renegotiation of a contract extension that was agreed to in the days before the NCAA Tournament began in March. Under that deal, Barnes agreed to be paid $3.345 million over five seasons, starting with a salary of $580,000 in 2021-22.