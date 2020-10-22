UA coach Sean Miller feels 'incredibly bad' that Wildcats will play in empty McKale to start season

“Those three things all help prepare your team and develop you,” Miller said. “Like checking in (during) a game — none of our guys have ever done that. I know that sounds silly, but how you substitute in a game in college basketball is different. And having a timeout, being able to play with referees, we’ve never experienced that. So, we’re gonna get all that experience during our nonconference season and we’re going to try to do the best that we can.”

Baker shifting off the ball

After transferring from Kentucky before last season, guard Jemarl Baker took on a combo guard role off the bench, playing point guard when Nico Mannion was out of the game or off guard along with him while also dealing with continued knee issues.

Miller said Baker has mostly played off the ball so far in practice, since the Wildcats already have Georgetown transfer James Akinjo playing exclusively at the point, while Estonian freshman Kerr Kriisa and Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown have also played the position.

Baker “certainly can play the one but based on how our team’s made up, I think he’ll be in a game most of the time, if not always, with a point guard in the game with him,” Miller said. “I think that frees him up to get away from running our team, and being more of a playmaker and a shooter.