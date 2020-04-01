UA comments on HBO documentary, Sean Miller and assistants recruit digitally, and Chase Jeter looks ahead

On Twitter, however, Mordock said “The Scheme” “is a great story and certainly points out some injustices but this is not an all-inclusive nor will it be the definitive take on the subject.”

NCAA extends dead period

The NCAA extended its coronavirus-prompted recruiting dead period from April 15 to May 31 on Wednesday, a move that could make it trickier for teams such as Arizona that are in need of multiple players this spring.

The dead period forbids in-person contact of any sort on or off campus, restricting coaches to electronic communication only.

However, it could help the Wildcats in the sense that they already have long relationships with many of their key targets.

“It didn’t really surprise us because we were hearing whispers about that earlier this week,” UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said Wednesday. “We prepared for it by communicating that to the young men we’re recruiting, whether it’s kids who haven’t visited or have already visited.”

Murphy said UA’s video production crew has turned out “amazing” basketball recruiting videos to send recruits, and that coaches have been directing recruits to virtual online visits that the school makes available publicly.