UA freshman Azoulas Tubelis improving nearly by the day, could find permanent spot in starting lineup

That response drew a few sympathetic chuckles, the kind Miller probably can relate to, having dipped into the FIBA world with USA Basketball.

“I almost feel bad as his coach because one time at our end he touched the basketball on the rim,” Miller said.

“In FIBA, you can touch the ball while it’s on the rim and you can hang on the rim. And that’s why games are so important for this year’s team because we just have such inexperience.”

Kriisa relieved by decision

Miller said Kriisa will be eligible to play starting Feb. 6 regardless of whether the Wildcats run into further postponements or delays — even though the NCAA’s decision appeared to be based on Kriisa sitting out 70% of UA’s games because of his previous arrangements to play with a Lithuanian club.

While Miller declined to detail what held up the decision, he said Kriisa was deeply relieved after so many months of uncertainty.

“You know, in his mind it’s not just whether he’s going to play or not,” Miller said. “You start to stress: ‘Am I going to be allowed to stay in the country? Am I going to be allowed to keep my scholarship? Am I going to be allowed to attend Arizona? When I do go back, how does that work?’ It’s really stressful, really.