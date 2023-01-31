UA front line's 'quarterback mentality' helps Wildcats break down zone defenses

Together, Oregon and Oregon State might offer the largest array of defenses any Pac-12 team will see in a single weekend of conference play: man-to-man attacks, straight 2-3 zones, matchup zones, 1-3-1 zones and presses sprinkled in everywhere.

Oregon State is known to switch defenses as game situations dictate, while Oregon will sometimes do it even within a single possession.

But the Ducks and Beavers might want to be careful using any zone against Arizona this weekend, if the Wildcats’ 95-72 win at Washington last Saturday is any indication: UA tore apart the Huskies’ full-time 2-3 zone, widely regarded as one of the conference’s most difficult to deal with.

The Wildcats pounded the ball through the zone into Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, with both bigs carefully handling the ball and recording double-doubles. Instead of forcing shots when the zone collapsed on them, they often dished it off, with Tubelis recording four assists and Ballo collecting a career-high six with zero turnovers.

Their success also helped create good looks for guard Kerr Kriisa, who hit 6 of 11 3-pointers.

“We moved the ball around a little bit more than we did the first time,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Monday on his radio show, referring to UA’s 70-67 win over Washington on Jan. 5 at McKale Center. The second time Ballo “got a few touches in the high post, he got a few touches in the mid post, and he was able to kind of make plays, kick-outs, and find guys. He did a really good job of finding the open guy, and the guys were shot-ready.”

In the first matchup against Washington, Lloyd said Ballo wasn’t as mobile because of an illness he suffered earlier that week.

“We kept him in the low post baseline against that zone,” Lloyd said. “But moving him around (Saturday), he’s a big target in there. That helped us, and it helped him.”

Together, Ballo and Tubelis handled the zone so efficiently that Lloyd said he met with them on Monday to compliment them.

“They did a great job of catching the ball and of playing with the concepts of the zone offense and looking down, looking opposite, looking back out top,” Lloyd said. “And then you have number advantages a lot of times against that zone when you get the ball inside. They’ve dropped three defenders into the paint, there’s two defenders that cover the perimeter — and there’s a lot of perimeter to cover.

“So if they have a little bit of a quarterback mentality —`check one, check two’ — a lot of times they can find a wide-open guy.”

Another reason Oregon might not want to play much zone Thursday: The Ducks did just fine without it for much of their 87-68 win over Arizona on Jan. 14 in Eugene. In that game, Arizona shot just 37.5% while Oregon scored 19 points off 16 Arizona turnovers.

“They basically manned us the whole game there and kind of had their way with us,” Lloyd said. “They mix in a few possessions of 1-3-1 zone, and traditionally they’ve done some pressing back to this kind of switching zone man-to-man deal, but they really haven’t been doing that as much lately.

“I think they feel like they’re in a good way, and they should because they’re playing really well. So my guess would be they’re going to play a lot of man-to-man defense, rely on their bigs and the rim protection, and their guard pressure, to give their opponents fits.”

While Arizona has won all four games it has played since Jan. 14, the Ducks have gone 3-1. They split the Bay Area trip before sweeping Colorado and Utah at home last weekend.

Stanford tip time set

Arizona’s Feb. 11 game at Stanford will tip off at 6 p.m. Tucson time. The game, which had been listed as TBD until Tuesday, will be carried on ESPN2.

The Wildcats are scheduled for a 9 p.m. game on Feb. 9 at Cal. The UA Foundation will host an event in Menlo Park, California, between the Bay Area games on Feb. 10. Lloyd, UA staffer and former standout player Reggie Geary and Athletic Director Dave Heeke are scheduled to appear at the event.

Walton’s world

Bill Walton and Dave Pasch are scheduled to work the ESPN broadcast of Thursday’s UA-UO game, the last time they are scheduled to work together at McKale Center this season.

Walton is also scheduled to be at McKale on Feb. 16 to work Arizona’s game with Utah for Pac-12 Networks, while he and Pasch are scheduled to work both of Arizona’s games in Los Angeles over the final weekend of the regular season. The Wildcats are scheduled to play at USC on March 2 on ESPN or ESPN2, then at UCLA on March 4 in front of an ESPN audience.