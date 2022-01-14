UA guard Taylor Chavez talks about playing her old team — and fitting in with her new one

A: “I would put pressure on myself to performs to the best liabilities, but I would say that the environment Coach Adia (Barnes) has created is not hostile at all and it's very easy to play in and to be a great teammate. … (As a team) it’s just focusing on each game, trying to win each game. We're not looking long-picture. We don't want to look past any opponents, because that’s how you get upset.”

A: “Our defensive intensity. When we are all on the same page communicating and playing super hard, we have amazing defense. On offense, one of the main things that Coach Adia has been talking about is our timing and really setting screens and hitting people on screens because a lot of our offenses have a lot of screens, whether it be for guards coming off of flares or down screens or crash screens for posts. I think really hitting those screens and getting other people open with open a lot of things up for us on offense. And of course, just limiting turnovers. As long as you could have low turnovers in a game that's always going to help your chances. I think that's another thing we want to work on because we feel like our turnover average in a relatively high in comparison to what we want it to be.”