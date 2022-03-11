UA official believes 'loud fanbase' will support NCAA Tournament in McKale Center — if Wildcats receive bid to host

A: “There are about 20 tabs that you fill out and, in each tab, there are probably eight to 10 subsections. You put in everything, what signage needs to be covered, what signage is digital, what the specs on the signage is, what our audio system is, what our video system is, what our WiFi capacity is. All those things that happen behind the scenes that the fan base doesn't know about but has to be seamless. Then accommodate the bigger media groups and four teams in here: With locker rooms that we use for our other teams. With hotels that have to understand the nature of lose-and-go-home. It's not like they can book it for five days. You're in, you lose, you go home. So that's a hedge on some of those properties. We understand that. Making sure that we have all the certificates of insurance, the hosting information and the rental cars. The Teamworks app, so the teams can register when they're going to land, what bus they are on, all the things associated with campus. Parking, facilities management, police security, all of those details get placed somewhere in this bid document. There's a lot of detail for site planning that goes into just the bid alone. And then it's no different than a coach; you have your game plan and then it's our job to execute the plan.”