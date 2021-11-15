UA officials plead with fans to adhere to COVID protocols at McKale Center

While Anderson has been described as a stretch-four, Lloyd said he’s already had conversations with him about how he needs to develop his inside game in addition to being able to step outside.

“He’s really working on some of his movements,” Lloyd said. “I think he’ll be able to get out on the perimeter and guard the perimeter as well. And if you have a big who can guard the perimeter, protect the rim, throw the 3 here and there and dominate the paint, that’s a heck of a combination. That’s what I see in Dylan.”

Kier in new role

Guard Justin Kier might be in his sixth year of college basketball, but forgive him if it seems like a whole different game this season.

Not only does Kier say he’s playing with ball screens more often than he ever has in Lloyd’s offensive system — while also playing some point guard behind Kerr Kriisa — but he’s also playing off the bench for the first time in his career. Kier was a full-time starter for three seasons at George Mason before starting all 25 of Georgia’s games last season, and he’s now a sixth man for the Wildcats.

Kier said he’s “been that guy” who gets upset when he’s not starting but has grown since then.