UA officials plead with fans to adhere to COVID protocols at McKale Center

Saying he’s heard “disgusting” reports of staffers at UA football games being verbally abused when trying to enforce COVID-19 protocols, UA president Robert Robbins pushed stronger Monday for fans to wear masks inside of McKale Center for men’s and women’s basketball games.
UA has officially been requiring fans to enter McKale with a mask on and to wear them at all times except when eating or drinking, but Robbins said from his observation that “for the most part” fans are taking them off while seated.
But reminding UA fans of the policy, Robbins indicated, hasn’t always been easy at football games and may not be inside McKale, either.
“I was always concerned as we move from the outdoor environment for football games indoor, where we’re gonna be closer together,” Robbins said. “I think of McKale as one big airplane and we’ve seen how many flight attendants are being assaulted … please don’t disrupt the activities at our events, because our players, our coaches, put in a lot of time preparing for these games to provide each person who comes in joy and entertainment.
“I would just ask everyone who loves this university and loves our sports team, and likes to come to celebrate, to have some compassion for their fellow human beings who are there trying to serve you and not be abusive. It’s just absolutely disgusting and will not be tolerated.”
UA initially tried a softer approach with its fans. On the other side of the UA campus, Centennial Hall patrons are required to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test plus wear a mask for its upcoming Hamilton performances. But no vaccination or test is required at McKale Center.
Since the Oct. 2 Red-Blue Game, UA said fans were expected to wear masks except while eating or drinking at their seat and UA athletic director Dave Heeke has routinely reminded fans of the policy in his weekly “Wildcat Wednesday” newsletter.
“Let’s work together to Mask Up and Bear Down!” the Nov. 10 newsletter said.
Roughly half the fans for the Red-Blue Game, a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico and two regular-season games last week were not wearing them. UA has attracted about 10,000 fans for each event.
A day after the Wildcats’ Nov. 1 exhibition game, Heeke said there were “concerns about how it looked” and plans to address the issue.
“We’re going to be very diligent in increasing our education and increasing the awareness, reminding people of the importance of having their masks,” Heeke said. “I believe that our fan base will comply. So we’ll continue to make them aware of the need to have it.”
When asked his reaction to the policy and the reports of verbal abuse, UA coach Tommy Lloyd encouraged fans to wear masks while deferring to UA administration.
“Obviously, the COVID situation is still strong and my deal is if you’re required to wear a mask in order to attend the game, then do it,” Lloyd said. “That would be my feeling. But I don’t think I need to be in the business of people’s personal decisions and all that stuff. I’m just trying to take care of my little world around the basketball team and everything on the outside of that.”
Lloyd has said all his players and staffers are vaccinated, and indicated he wasn’t concerned that the lack of mask-wearing might lead to a breakthrough positive test that could sideline a player.
“I don’t know if our guys are gonna get COVID from a fan not wearing a mask,” Lloyd said. It’s more likely “our guys are gonna get COVID from being college kids on a college campus.”
Lloyd high on Anderson
In his first comments about Gilbert Perry center Dylan Anderson, who signed a letter-of-intent to play with the Wildcats next season, Lloyd said the 7-footer has potential to excel at multiple spots on the floor even at his size.
“I think he’s gonna be a great player,” Lloyd said. “He has potential to be a good shooter, but I’m more excited to see what he can do around the basket. I think he’s got a lot of potential to be a really versatile post player who’s going to be able to have his way around the hoop. I think defensively, he’s really grown where he’s gonna really protect the rim.”
While Anderson has been described as a stretch-four, Lloyd said he’s already had conversations with him about how he needs to develop his inside game in addition to being able to step outside.
“He’s really working on some of his movements,” Lloyd said. “I think he’ll be able to get out on the perimeter and guard the perimeter as well. And if you have a big who can guard the perimeter, protect the rim, throw the 3 here and there and dominate the paint, that’s a heck of a combination. That’s what I see in Dylan.”
Kier in new role
Guard Justin Kier might be in his sixth year of college basketball, but forgive him if it seems like a whole different game this season.
Not only does Kier say he’s playing with ball screens more often than he ever has in Lloyd’s offensive system — while also playing some point guard behind Kerr Kriisa — but he’s also playing off the bench for the first time in his career. Kier was a full-time starter for three seasons at George Mason before starting all 25 of Georgia’s games last season, and he’s now a sixth man for the Wildcats.
Kier said he’s “been that guy” who gets upset when he’s not starting but has grown since then.
“I believe in our coaching staff and I was mature enough to be able to have those conversations and I’m gonna do what needs to be done for the team,” Kier said. “It doesn’t matter what I want, doesn’t matter what it looks like, if it looks better to start or this or that. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team to win and bring the energy right off the bench and do what I can.”
Over two games so far, Kier is still averaging 21.2 minutes, along with 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. He has hit 7 of 12 shots from the field including half of his six 3-pointers.
“He’s played good almost every night out and been consistent,” Lloyd said. “He’s probably handled the ball more than he ever has in his life and he’s growing in that role.”
