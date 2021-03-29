UA plays Indiana at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Final Four; here's everything you need to know

• Indiana: Stunned top-seeded North Carolina State in Saturday's Sweet 16 game after beating VCU and Belmont in the first two rounds, respectively.

Who to watch

• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. She scored a game-high 31 points in Saturday's win over Texas A&M.

• Indiana is led by forward Mackenzie Holmes, who averages 17.4 points per game. Grace Berger and Ali Patberg both average double-figures in points per game.

Coach's corner

