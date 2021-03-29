 Skip to main content
UA plays Indiana at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Final Four; here's everything you need to know
UA plays Indiana at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Final Four; here's everything you need to know

What To Watch: men's, women's regional finals start Monday

Arizona's Aari McDonald looks to pass from her knees with Texas A&M's N'dea Jones defending during the the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

 Morry Gash

The Arizona Wildcats can make their first-ever Final Four by beating Indiana in Monday's Elite Eight game in San Antonio.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game:

The basics

What: NCAA Tournament Mercado Regional final: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 4 seed Indiana

When: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1400-AM

How they got here

Arizona: Thumped second-seeded Texas A&M in Saturday's Sweet 16 game after outlasting BYU 52-46 in Wednesday's second round. Before that, the Wildcats dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener after making the Big Dance as an at-large team.

Indiana: Stunned top-seeded North Carolina State in Saturday's Sweet 16 game after beating VCU and Belmont in the first two rounds, respectively.

Who to watch

• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. She scored a game-high 31 points in Saturday's win over Texas A&M.

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) drives past North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Indiana is led by forward Mackenzie Holmes, who averages 17.4 points per game. Grace Berger and Ali Patberg both average double-figures in points per game.

Coach's corner

Watch Now: Adia Barnes shares what taking Arizona to its first Elite Eight means to her, the program

Read up on the Wildcats

• Fans from near and far are cheering on the Wildcats as they try to make history.

• Here's Monday's game preview, focusing on UA guard — and former Indiana Hoosier — Bendu Yeaney.

• Greg Hansen writes that Aari McDonald is one of basketball's all-time game-changers when it comes to defensive intensity.

• Justin Spears writes about the big moments that led to a spot in the Elite Eight.

• Alec White compares Arizona and Indiana in his tale of the tape.

• We rank Aari McDonald's 10 best offensive performances.

• See what makes McDonald the "perfect leader."

• Meet the Arizona Wildcats' roster here.

• Former UA coach Joan Bonvicini says the Wildcats will be judged by how they play in March.

• We rank Barnes' best wins here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arizona Wildcats Women's basketball season, 2020-21

