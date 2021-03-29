UA plays Indiana at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Final Four; here's everything you need to know

The Arizona Wildcats can make their first-ever Final Four by beating Indiana in Monday's Elite Eight game in San Antonio.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game:
The basics
• What: NCAA Tournament Mercado Regional final: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 4 seed Indiana
• When: 6 p.m.
• TV: ESPN
• Radio: 1400-AM
How they got here
• Arizona: Thumped second-seeded Texas A&M in Saturday's Sweet 16 game after outlasting BYU 52-46 in Wednesday's second round. Before that, the Wildcats dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener after making the Big Dance as an at-large team.
• Indiana: Stunned top-seeded North Carolina State in Saturday's Sweet 16 game after beating VCU and Belmont in the first two rounds, respectively.
Who to watch
• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. She scored a game-high 31 points in Saturday's win over Texas A&M.
• Indiana is led by forward Mackenzie Holmes, who averages 17.4 points per game. Grace Berger and Ali Patberg both average double-figures in points per game.
Coach's corner
Watch Now: Adia Barnes shares what taking Arizona to its first Elite Eight means to her, the program
