 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA police arrest UCLA player for spitting at ZonaZoo
top story editor's pick

UA police arrest UCLA player for spitting at ZonaZoo

  • Updated

UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) slaps hands with Kenneth Nwuba (14) in the final moments of their 67-47 win over Abilene Christian in last year's NCAA Tournament.

 Mark Humphrey

University of Arizona police cited a UCLA player who appeared to be forward Mac Etienne after he spit on the ZonaZoo student section while leaving the court following UA’s 76-66 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

A video posted by Barstool Arizona showed Etienne, who is sitting out this season after tearing an ACL in the preseason, spitting at the crowd while it jeered at the Bruins.

UAPD would not release the player’s name or additional details on Thursday night, but Sgt. Sean Shields said he saw the player spit into the crowd. The player was cited on suspicion of assault and released to his team. He will be scheduled for a future court appearance, Shields said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News