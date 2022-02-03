UA police arrest UCLA player for spitting at ZonaZoo

University of Arizona police cited a UCLA player who appeared to be forward Mac Etienne after he spit on the ZonaZoo student section while leaving the court following UA’s 76-66 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

A video posted by Barstool Arizona showed Etienne, who is sitting out this season after tearing an ACL in the preseason, spitting at the crowd while it jeered at the Bruins.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

UAPD would not release the player’s name or additional details on Thursday night, but Sgt. Sean Shields said he saw the player spit into the crowd. The player was cited on suspicion of assault and released to his team. He will be scheduled for a future court appearance, Shields said.