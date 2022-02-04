 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA police say UCLA's Mac Etienne spat 'towards spectators' as Bruins left court
UA police say UCLA's Mac Etienne spat 'towards spectators' as Bruins left court

  • Updated

UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) slaps hands with Kenneth Nwuba (14) in the final moments of their 67-47 win over Abilene Christian in last year's NCAA Tournament. Etienne was cited and released on Thursday after UA police said he spat into the crowd while leaving the McKale Center floor.

 Mark Humphrey, Associated Press

University of Arizona police cited UCLA player Mac Etienne after he spit on the ZonaZoo student section while leaving the court following UA’s 76-66 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

A video posted by Barstool Arizona showed Etienne, who is sitting out this season due to a knee injury, spitting at the crowd while it jeered at the Bruins. 

UAPD Sgt. Sean Shields told the Star on Thursday night that he saw first-hand as the player spit into the crowd. Shields said the player was cited for assault but released to return with UCLA, which will play at ASU on Saturday.

While Shields did not immediately release the player's name, UAPD did so in a news release issued Friday, noting that the victim wanted to press charges.

"As the UCLA team exited through a tunnel located at the northeast corner of the court, a UAPD officer observed a UCLA player turn toward the stands surrounding the tunnel and spit towards spectators," the UAPD release said. "The incident was captured on video by spectators as well as the media. The player was identified as Micawber Etienne, a freshman with UCLA. UAPD spoke with the victim, who wanted to pursue criminal charges."

UAPD said it contacted Etienne shortly after the incident. He was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.

UCLA said it is investigating the incident but declined additional comment.

"UCLA athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship," UCLA spokesman Scott Markley said in a statement released late Thursday night. "We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight's men's basketball game, and the matter is under review."

Etienne, who reclassified to play part of last season as a freshman, is sitting out this season as a sophomore after tearing an ACL in the preseason. 

