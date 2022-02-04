UA police say UCLA's Mac Etienne spat 'towards spectators' as Bruins left court

University of Arizona police cited UCLA player Mac Etienne after he spit on the ZonaZoo student section while leaving the court following UA’s 76-66 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

A video posted by Barstool Arizona showed Etienne, who is sitting out this season due to a knee injury, spitting at the crowd while it jeered at the Bruins.

UAPD Sgt. Sean Shields told the Star on Thursday night that he saw first-hand as the player spit into the crowd. Shields said the player was cited for assault but released to return with UCLA, which will play at ASU on Saturday.

While Shields did not immediately release the player's name, UAPD did so in a news release issued Friday, noting that the victim wanted to press charges.

"As the UCLA team exited through a tunnel located at the northeast corner of the court, a UAPD officer observed a UCLA player turn toward the stands surrounding the tunnel and spit towards spectators," the UAPD release said. "The incident was captured on video by spectators as well as the media. The player was identified as Micawber Etienne, a freshman with UCLA. UAPD spoke with the victim, who wanted to pursue criminal charges."