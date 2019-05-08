ABOR meeting

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins speaks during a press conference after an Arizona Board of Regents executive session regarding Arizona's men's basketball team and head coach Sean Miller on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Phoenix.

 Sean Logan / The Arizona Republic

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins told KGUN that Sean Miller is “our coach,” when approached on the same day the federal trial into college basketball ended in New York.

“Sean’s our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on,” Robbins told KGUN on Wednesday. “But Sean’s our coach.”

A UA spokesman confirmed on Friday that the program is undergoing an NCAA investigation, while the school also said in statements last week that it was taking the information from court proceedings "very seriously" with plans to "continue to cooperate fully with any NCAA proceedings in the best interest of the university and the men’s basketball program.”

When KGUN asked Robbins if he had any worry about forthcoming NCAA sanctions, he said:

“I have no idea. That’s up to the NCAA. We’ll just cooperate with them and see what they have to say at the end.”

You can read more here about the verdict in the federal bribery trial and what aspiring agent Christian Dawkins said about Miller.

