UA president Robert Robbins wants Sean Miller to be the Wildcats' coach in 2021-22

“Every case is going to be different,” said Naima Stevenson Starks, the NCAA’s VP for hearing operations. “Having that case management plan as opposed to boxing anything into legislative timelines is a real reflection that this process is different.”

Meanwhile, Miller is heading into a spring signing period that begins on April 14 searching for one or two players, depending on how many losses the Wildcats have, and a summer recruiting period when he will be chasing high school players in the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Miller may not need many players in the short term because many of his current ones are expected to stick around for a year or two. But with his contract expiring in May 2022, he could face a challenge telling high school players he’ll be around to coach them in 2022-23 or 2023-24.

Robbins indicated he wants to help Miller get it done anyway.

“We want to move forward, continue to make progress and keep our team together, give him the ability to go out and recruit players and plan for next year,” Robbins said. “We’re gonna be playing basketball in six months. It’s hard to believe. But it’s a constant recruiting process. He’s recruiting high school juniors now and he’s starting to think about recruiting sophomores in high school.

“So it’s a complex process. Once we hear from the IARP, which unfortunately I think is going to be many weeks if not months away, then we can move forward with responding to these new allegations and finally find out what is the final verdict in this very long, very taxing, complex and very sad chapter in the history of the University of Arizona.”

