UA seniors celebrate possible last game at McKale with rout of Washington

Arizona showed Sunday there is more to its game than just smothering defense.
The Wildcats can shoot — and not just on fast breaks by Aari McDonald or pounding it inside to Cate Reese. They can also light it up from long range.
The Wildcats combined for 12 3s — with senior forward Sam Thomas leading the way with a career-high six — as No. 10 Arizona crushed Washington 75-53 at McKale Center.
Arizona extended its winning streak to six and now has beaten UW in five straight games for the first time in 17 years.
The Wildcats (14-2, 12-2 Pac-12) wrapped up their regular-season home schedule by going 11-1 at McKale. In their last seven games, UA has held opponents to 51.5 points while 19.9 turnovers per contest.
The Wildcats set a program record for 3-point percentage at 75% by hitting 12 of 16 against UW (5-11, 2-11).
It was only fitting that on Senior Day, it was seniors McDonald, Thomas and Trinity Baptiste who got it all rolling.
“The message was just to have fun,” McDonald said. “This is our last home game here. … and leave it all on the court. I think that we did that today and it showed.”
Thomas and McDonald were the dynamic duo. They both scored 20 points. McDonald hit double figures for the 82nd consecutive game. She added eight assists.
“We’re just so much better when Sam is on point and she’s aggressive,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “We’re just a better team. We spread the floor better. I love it when she’s aggressive, doesn’t pass up shots.
“… Aari knew Sam was hot, she’s penetrating in the paint under control, especially in the first half and finding Sam. I think Aari as a point guard really ran our team. To me, this was Aari’s best first half of the year.”
Thomas’ 20 were a season high. She went 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Her first 3 came early on in the first quarter.
Then it was a one-two punch as fellow senior Baptiste and Thomas each hit a 3 on back-to-back possessions.
Baptiste scored all seven of her points in the first half.
Reese and McDonald got into the act in the second quarter and Thomas capped off the half splashing one in from the outside to give UA a 37-24 lead going into the locker room.
This is not to say there wasn’t any defense. Before Thomas hit the buzzer-beating 3, she had a highlight-reel block, flying in to provide help-side defense.
She had three blocks and also pulled down seven rebounds and a steal.
At the half UA had collected eight steals — two from Bendu Yeaney at the start that led to fast break finishes by McDonald.
McDonald also had three steals of her own — all coming in the second quarter.
UA held UW to 36% shooting, while clicking on 64% of its shots in the first half.
The 3-point shooting was contagious, especially in the second half. Shaina Pellington hit her first of the season, after going 0 for 14, and freshman Lauren Ware nailed her first career 3.
“A lot of teams in the beginning of the season played us in zone a lot because our numbers just weren’t there,” Thomas said. “You don’t blame them – we weren’t hitting a lot. I think after having like, almost like two weeks off, just getting lots of shots up being ready — pull-ups, 3s, everything you could think of. I think now we are a better shooting team. We’re going to have to pull people out of the zone, and then obviously leave more room for our guards to drive.”
Pellington finished with 11 points and Reese followed with her third consecutive game in double figures, with 12. Reese added three steals.
There might have been a little extra motivation for seniors Thomas, McDonald and Baptiste to go out the right way. Especially, if this is actually the last game each of them will play at McKale.
The NCAA has given all winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, and none of the three have announced their future plans yet.
When McDonald checked out at the end of the game, she did kiss her hand and touch the ‘A’ in the middle of the court. She is projected to be a high pick in the WNBA Draft is she leaves UA after this year.
“Someone will come back,” Barnes said of the three seniors. “Not sure who, but someone will. I don’t think I’ll be three for three. I’ll be 1 for 3 or 2 for 3. I’m pretty confident in that. … I said those three are my biggest recruits, but I don’t want to them to think about that. I want them to have a clear mind just focusing on this year. But we will have some back. I’m positive.”
Arizona next heads to winless Cal on Friday. The Golden Bears did not play this weekend because of injuries. The Wildcats will then play at No. 5 Stanford on Feb. 22 in what may be the game that decides the Pac-12 regular-season championship.
Rim shots
- As customary on Senior Day, Barnes gave a rose to the two UW seniors starting — Alexis Griggsby and Khayla Rooks. Rooks is the daughter of former UA standout Sean Rooks.
- UA finished with 20 assists.
- UW was held to 37.7 % shooting for the game while Arizona shot 55.1%.
- UA freshman Madi Conner entered the game in the second quarter and played a total of four minutes in the first collegiate action for the mid-season enrollee. She also picked up her first foul.