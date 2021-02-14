UA seniors celebrate possible last game at McKale with rout of Washington

McDonald also had three steals of her own — all coming in the second quarter.

UA held UW to 36% shooting, while clicking on 64% of its shots in the first half.

The 3-point shooting was contagious, especially in the second half. Shaina Pellington hit her first of the season, after going 0 for 14, and freshman Lauren Ware nailed her first career 3.

“A lot of teams in the beginning of the season played us in zone a lot because our numbers just weren’t there,” Thomas said. “You don’t blame them – we weren’t hitting a lot. I think after having like, almost like two weeks off, just getting lots of shots up being ready — pull-ups, 3s, everything you could think of. I think now we are a better shooting team. We’re going to have to pull people out of the zone, and then obviously leave more room for our guards to drive.”

Pellington finished with 11 points and Reese followed with her third consecutive game in double figures, with 12. Reese added three steals.

There might have been a little extra motivation for seniors Thomas, McDonald and Baptiste to go out the right way. Especially, if this is actually the last game each of them will play at McKale.