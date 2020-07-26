UA signee Kriisa shows off shooting skills as Estonia wins title

“I am grateful to them that they understood my wish and decision to go to the NCAA,” Kriisa said.

At Arizona, Kriisa will find another Lithuanian tie: He will be teammates with Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis, who also signed with UA in the spring. Kriisa played with Zalgiris against the twins, when they were with the Vilnius Rytas club and in Euroleague youth tournaments.

“I know them well, I consider them friends,” Kriisa said of the Tubelis brothers to Postimees. “I look forward to playing with them.”

Kriisa is also expected to play for Estonia in games against Finland on Thursday and Friday. It remains unknown when he might be able to leave for Arizona, but the Wildcats are hoping to at least have all their players reporting by the start of the fall semester.

Decision day

Two Arizona recruiting targets are scheduled to announce their college choices on Monday, but the Wildcats are not expected to land either one.

Peyton Watson, a five-star wing forward in the class of 2021 from Long Beach, California, said he will announce his college choice at 6 p.m. while three-star guard Angelo Brizzi of Virginia is expected to announce at 4 p.m.