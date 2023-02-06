How Azuolas Tubelis compares nationally

A look at how Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis compares with Kenpom Player of the Year candidates and other big men named to the Wooden Award late-season watch list.

KPOY rank / Pos. / Player / School / Ppg / Rpg / Key stat / Team record

1. C Zach Edey, Purdue / 22.4 / 13.2 / 22.8 OR% / 22-2

2. PF Jalen Wilson, Kansas / 21.5 / 8.6 / 78.4 FT% / 18-5

3. C Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana / 19.8 / 11.0 / 10.3 BLK% / 16-7

4. PF Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona / 21.8 / 10.2 / 5.7 FD40 / 21-3

5. C Drew Timme, Gonzaga / 21.2 / 7.5 / 62.5 2-pt FG% / 19-5

6. PF Jaime Jaquez, UCLA / 16.3 / 7.7 / 3.0 STL% / 19-4

7. PF Brandon Miller, Alabama / 18.8 / 8.2 / 44.2 3FG% / 20-3

8. G Jalen Pickett, Penn State / 17.3 / 7.8 / 7.0 APG / 14-9

9. G Marcus Sasser, Houston / 16.0 / 2.7 / 82.4 FT% / 22-2

10. C Colin Castleton, Florida / 15.6 / 7.7 / 9.5 BLK% / 13-10

Other forwards and centers on Wooden late-season watch list:

Armando Bacot, North Carolina / 17.5 / 11.3 / 15.4 OR% / 15-8

Kyle Filipowski, Duke / 15.7 / 9.3 / 15.6 DR% / 17-6

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State / 18.1 / 7.7 / 52.3 FG% / 18-5

Kris Murray, Iowa / 20.5 / 8.5 / 57.0 eFG% / 18-5

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky / 15.9 / 13.6 / 18.7 OR% / 16-7

Glossary:

KPOY: Kenpom's mostly analytics-based ranking of the top players in college basketball.

OR%: Percentage of his team's missed shots a player rebounds when he's on the floor.

BLK%: Percentage of opponents shots a player blocks when he's on the floor.

FD40: Fouls drawn per 40 minutes played.

STL%: Percentage of opponent possessions in which a player steals the ball when he's on the floor.

DR%: Percentage of opponents' missed shots a player collects when he's on the floor.

eFG%: Combined 2-point and 3-point field-goal percentage but with 50% more weight given to 3s.