You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UA target DaRon Holmes named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

UA target DaRon Holmes named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Millennium-Mater Dei

Goodyear Millennium junior DaRon Holmes, a four-star power forward and UA target, was named the 2020 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. 

 Darryl Webb / Special for the Republic

Goodyear Millennium High School junior and Arizona Wildcats target DaRon Holmes was named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday. 

The 6-foot-9-inch, 205-pound Holmes  averaged a double-double, 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, and tabbed 3.8 blocks per game this season, leading the Tigers to a 24-6 record in 2020. 

He became the latest player with UA ties to win Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. UA freshman point guard Nico Mannion won the award in 2019 and 2018. Former Wildcat and current BYU guard Alex Barcello took home honors in 2017 and 2015. 

Other former Wildcats to win the award are Jerryd Bayless (2006, '07) and Channing Frye (2001), both at Phoenix St. Mary's. 

The four-star Holmes is rated as the fourth-best prospect from Arizona and the No. 14-ranked power forward for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Holmes holds offers from UA, Virginia, Arizona State, Grand Canyon, Cal, Marquette, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, New Mexico and Ole Miss. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News