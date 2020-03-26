UA target DaRon Holmes named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Goodyear Millennium High School junior and Arizona Wildcats target DaRon Holmes was named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9-inch, 205-pound Holmes averaged a double-double, 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, and tabbed 3.8 blocks per game this season, leading the Tigers to a 24-6 record in 2020.

He became the latest player with UA ties to win Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. UA freshman point guard Nico Mannion won the award in 2019 and 2018. Former Wildcat and current BYU guard Alex Barcello took home honors in 2017 and 2015.

Other former Wildcats to win the award are Jerryd Bayless (2006, '07) and Channing Frye (2001), both at Phoenix St. Mary's.

The four-star Holmes is rated as the fourth-best prospect from Arizona and the No. 14-ranked power forward for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Holmes holds offers from UA, Virginia, Arizona State, Grand Canyon, Cal, Marquette, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, New Mexico and Ole Miss.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.