UA to honor Lute Olson at halftime of Thursday night's game against Stanford

The UA will show a video tribute to legendary coach Lute Olson during halftime of Thursday night's game against Stanford in McKale Center. Tipoff between the Pac-12 regular-season champion Wildcats and unranked Cardinal is scheduled for 7 p.m.; the game will be shown on ESPN2.

Olson, who led the Wildcats to Final Four appearances in 1988, 1994, 1997 and 2001 and won the '97 national championship, died in August 2020 at age 85.

Due to the pandemic, the UA held off on honoring Olson's life until fans were allowed to gather in McKale Center. Arizona held a public tribute for Olson at McKale last Sept. 12, timed so that many current and former Wildcat players would be able to attend before their seasons began.