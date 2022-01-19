UA-UCLA women's basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 26 after COVID-19 postponement

The UA women's basketball team will play at UCLA next Wednesday before taking on Cal and Stanford later in the week. The rescheduled game will tip off at 6 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

UA coach Adia Barnes mentioned the rescheduling on her coach's show Tuesday night, and the Pac-12 confirmed it in a news release Wednesday morning.

The Wildcats and Bruins were initially scheduled to play Jan. 2 at Pauley Pavilion before COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program led to a postponement. Coincidentally, the UA and UCLA men's teams will play one night earlier at Pauley in another rescheduled game.

Before they head to California, the 10th-ranked Wildcats will host Utah and Colorado this weekend in McKale Center. Arizona and Utah will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday, with Sunday's game against the Buffs scheduled for noon.