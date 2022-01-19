 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA-UCLA women's basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 26 after COVID-19 postponement
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UCLA forward Lauryn Miller (33) and Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

The UA women's basketball team will play at UCLA next Wednesday before taking on Cal and Stanford later in the week. The rescheduled game will tip off at 6 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

UA coach Adia Barnes mentioned the rescheduling on her coach's show Tuesday night, and the Pac-12 confirmed it in a news release Wednesday morning.

The Wildcats and Bruins were initially scheduled to play Jan. 2 at Pauley Pavilion before COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program led to a postponement. Coincidentally, the UA and UCLA men's teams will play one night earlier at Pauley in another rescheduled game.

Before they head to California, the 10th-ranked Wildcats will host Utah and Colorado this weekend in McKale Center. Arizona and Utah will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday, with Sunday's game against the Buffs scheduled for noon.

