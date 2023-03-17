COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cate Reese has seen it all in her five years as a Wildcat, especially in the postseason. She just seems to sense the big moment and thrives.

Look back at her freshman year when Arizona won the WNIT: She put up a double-double in the first round (20 points, 10 rebounds), then finished with a near double-double in the title game (13 points, 9 rebounds).

UA’s first McDonald’s All-American was on her way.

Reese put up a 30-piece on 13-of-15 shooting against Cal in the first round of the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament. During the 2021 NCAA title run, she scored 11 points and picked three steals in a program-defining win over UConn in the Final Four. And last season, coming off a dislocated shoulder, in the first-round win over UNLV: 16 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Now, as her UA playing career is coming to an end, Reese wore down her opponent completely, scoring 25 points, pulling down six rebounds, dishing three assists and blocking two shots in Arizona's 75-62 first-round win over West Virginia on Friday..

In the second half, when the Wildcats were in foul trouble with Shaina Pellington and Helena Pueyo sitting on the bench, Reese poured it on, scoring 15 points and leading the Wildcats on defense.

It was the eighth time in Reese’s career that she has scored 25 points or more.

Reese was calling for the ball and communicating with her teammates on both ends — leaving it all on the court in her last go-round.

Still, Reese doesn’t want to think about that or even talk about it. A few weeks ago, when it popped up in her head that these were her final games in a Wildcat uniform, she started tearing up. She quickly pushed that aside, as there was more basketball to be played.

Instead, as usual, it was all about her teammates after the game.

“Everyone has their path to get to the end,” Reese said. “Regardless of the seed, you’ve got to win the same number of games. I think for me and my teammates, we're staying one game at a time, staying focused, not getting too high, not getting too low.

"Like (UA coach) Adia (Barnes) always says, ‘It's easy to be happy and have good energy when you're up by 20, but your true character shows when you're in a tight game.' I think that we all stayed really composed today. Super proud of my team for finding me and getting that win.”

Overcoming the nerves

All week Esmery Martinez was excited. She was about to play in her first NCAA Tournament with her UA teammates. And there was a little twist to the Wildcats' first-round game: They would be playing against Martinez’s former teammates at West Virginia, where she played for three seasons.

When the matchup popped up on the screen Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show, she was surprised — yet happy. As the days wore on, she was just ready to help her team win. She seemed to not let her emotions get to her.

Fast-forward to Friday morning before the game. Martinez could be seen near the bench talking to UA associate athletic trainer, Bart Jameson, who discreetly handed her something.

“I knew she was a little bit more nervous today, because I think she really had the itch to do well,” Barnes said. “I knew something was going on, because she was talking to a doctor to get some Pepto or something for her stomach. That told me nerves. I didn't want to pay attention to it, but I knew what was going on.”

Martinez shook off those nerves and turned them into a high-octane performance, finishing with a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds), two blocks, two assists, one steal and only one foul in nearly 30 minutes.

“I'm proud of her today because the difficult thing all year for Esmery has been staying out of foul trouble, not going for blocks,” Barnes said. “I was shocked she had one foul into the third quarter. Very good job of us being able to keep her on the floor. We are better when Esmery is on the floor, because she's the best rebounder on the floor. Just proud of how she responded.

"She passed up some layups sometimes that were good shots that got her teammates some great shots. I think that just shows a good chemistry. I think probably two or three weeks ago we wouldn't have done that.

“I'm proud of how she dominated the boards. That was the key to the game. I wanted her to have a double-double. I said that in my pregame speech, and she did.

"I'm proud of Esmery for not being super emotional. That's been the challenge all year. She's growing out of it at the right time.”

Like a home game

For freshman Paris Clark, who hails from New York, playing in College Park, Maryland, almost seemed like a home game Her mom, Nanci Edmondson, and younger brother Aidyn, who is 12, were among quite a crew of family that also included her dad, grandparents, aunts and cousins who descended on XFINITY Center and sat behind the Arizona bench for Friday’s game.

Aidyn’s advice to his big sister before the game: “Don't let anybody get in your way.”

She listened. Clark played nearly 20 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists. She was on the floor during the second-half stretch when Pellington and Pueyo were on the bench and the Wildcats pulled away.

Clark’s family made big and small signs that said “Bear Down, Go Cats” with Clark’s likeness and another one with “We Love” and Clark in her UA uniform.

Her mom has seen a lot of growth and maturity from Clark this season — on and off the court. She was proud of her daughter for staying patient and waiting for her time.

As for those hops she has for rebounds, those off-balance shots she takes and those tips and steals — her mom has seen it all before.

“One thing you'll always get out of her, whether she's having a good day or not, is you're going to get the effort. She's an effort player — and 100% always has been,” Edmondson said.

Rim shots

• Arizona had a season-high eight blocks Friday. No. 1 South Carolina had 11 vs. Norfolk State to set an NCAA Tournament record for the first round. UA averages 3.2 blocks per game.

• Maryland has banners in the rafters for Elite Eight, Sweet 16 and all the NCAA Tournaments the Terrapins have made. The ones with all the years they’ve received bids includes 2020 — the year the tourney was cancelled for every single team in the country. But makes it seem as if both Maryland’s men’s and women’s teams played that year.