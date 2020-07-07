UA vows to provide 'safe on-campus, in person' instruction, one day after ICE ruling rocked universities

Murphy said he also talked with many of UA’s incoming international players or those around them, including the coach of French forward Daniel Batcho, who called Murphy once he heard about the ICE guidelines. Batcho was one of six new international players the Wildcats signed in the spring.

Murphy said he pointed them to a statement on the UA’s International Student Services website, which said the school has developed a range of in-person instruction plans to work under modified conditions because of the coronavirus.

Brent White, UA’s vice provost of global affairs, said in the statement that “regardless of whether the broader university is mostly online this fall, we are working to provide safe on-campus, in person courses for international students that will comply with Student Exchange and Visitor Information System requirements, so that you may remain in the country.”

White was unavailable for comment to offer more specifics but said in an email statement forwarded to the Star that UA would ensure all international students are able to take in-person classes, and that international graduate students would report in-person for their thesis, dissertation and research.