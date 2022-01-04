UA-Washington women's game postponed due to COVID-19; Cats' next game is Friday

Arizona Daily Star
The Arizona women’s basketball team has had another game postponed.
Sunday’s contest against Washington at McKale Center has been called off due to COVID protocols within the Huskies program.
UA has not played since Dec. 17 at NAU. It was forced to call off a game against Texas in Las Vegas on Dec. 19, then had games against USC and UCLA in Los Angeles last week postponed due to protocols in their programs.
The No. 4-ranked Wildcats (10-0) are still scheduled to host Washington State at 6 p.m. on Friday.
